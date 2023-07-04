Tension inside the Jumbo-Visma bus? Wout van Aert denies rumors of discord with Jonas Vingegaard

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tension inside the Jumbo-Visma team bus? No way.

That’s according to Wout van Aert, who shot down rumors that there’s some sort of discord between him and Tour de France defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

“Not at all, in our bus, the atmosphere is great,” Van Aert told FloBikes. “The criticism should not be there, because in the first weekend, if we would have only played for Jonas, we would have raced completely differently.”

Van Aert created a stir Sunday after narrowly missing out on victory to Victor Lafay, who won the first Tour stage since 2008 for Cofidis in stage 2, and later threw his bike on the ground in a post-stage tantrum.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Monday’s start, Van Aert said the finish-line theatrics were the release of real-time emotions and disappointment of narrowly missing out on victory after dragging his burly body over the grueling Cat. 1 Jaizkibel summit Sunday with the best of the GC contenders.

Van Aert wants to win, and when he comes close and doesn’t, he says it’s only natural that he’s upset about it.

“I was just angry and disappointed to come so close,” Van Aert told ITV at the start. “For a rider like me, it costs a lot to get into this group and to stay there. To miss out on the opportunity to sprint for victory is frustrating. It was just that.”

Van Aert says Netflix documentary doesn’t reflect reality

Van Aert and Vingegaard both bring big ambitions to the 2023 Tour. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday’s drama revived rumors — generated in part from scenes in the Netflix documentary last year — that there might be a disconnect between the ambitious Belgian ace and the team’s larger goals of winning the yellow jersey.

Crews last year on the Unchained series captured a few scenes of perceived tension between Van Aert, who barnstormed to three stage wins, a spell in the yellow jersey, and the green jersey, and Vingegaard during the team’s monumental task of toppling Tadej Pogačar.

Despite a few raw emotions that came spilling out on a few occasions in 2022, Vingegaard also insists there’s harmony inside the Jumbo-Visma bus.

Van Aert, who’s already said he won’t be defending the green jersey this year, contends that there’s cohesion between the team’s leaders, and underlined that the team’s ambitions include both defending yellow with Vingegaard and winning stages along the way.

Some critics said that Vingegaard should have helped out in Sunday’s finale to chase back Lafay, but Van Aert said the team was fully committed to his chances. And had Vingegaard pulled more, that could have helped GC rival Tadej Pogačar who still managed to take third anyway.

“But the way we raced, it was quite obvious we were racing for stage wins with me,” Van Aert said of Sunday’s stage. “We put Wilco [Kelderman] and Tiesj [Benoot] full-on to try to grab the stage win. And Jonas not pulling with Pogačar, it’s just all different things happening just to try to help me win the stage.”

So far in the opening three stages, Van Aert’s finished 11th, second, and fifth, with another bunch sprint on tap Tuesday.

He’s won a stage in every Tour since his debut in 2019, and it’s obvious Van Aert won’t be happy until he wins at least once. The first week is packed with solid chances for him to do that, and Van Aert knows in the climb-heavy back half of the Tour, his opportunities will decrease.

“And when it didn’t happen, and if it doesn’t work out, of course it is disappointing,” Van Aert said. “But it’s clear if we want to keep on winning we want to work together.”

A journalist countered, “There’s a lot of tension at the Tour,” and Van Aert shook his head in agreement, and said, “Yeah, you guys know.”