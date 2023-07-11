Wout van Aert ‘not going anywhere’ as Jonas Vingegaard isn’t missing Primož Roglič

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ISSOIRE, France — Jonas Vingegaard is counting on one of his most effective Jumbo-Visma allies to stick around even if another one of them is missing in the ever-tighter race for yellow at the Tour de France.

Despite media reports that Van Aert might be leaving the Tour early, due to the imminent arrival of a second child, Vingegaard assured everyone the Belgian basher is sticking around.

“I can tell you that Wout will stay in this Tour,” Vingegaard said at the line after a searing 10th stage. “He’s not going anywhere.”

The Dane repeated his answer word for word in a post-stage press conference.

Before the start, Mattias Skjelmose of Lidl-Trek told Danish TV that he heard that Van Aert was going home.

“I have heard rumors that he is going home [Wednesday]. I therefore think that Jumbo-Visma will run a flier with Van Aert today,” Skjelmose said.

Speaking after the stage, Van Aert told reporters that the baby isn’t due until “after the Tour,” but hinted he would leave if things change abruptly, adding it would be a “no-brainer” to be with his wife.

“I just did a quick call to my wife to check if everything’s alright and luckily she she’s doing fine,” Van Aert said at the team bus. “So I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I’m in the Tour for hopefully as long as possible.”

Jumbo-Visma sport directors also told media that Van Aert would have the green light to leave the Tour to attend the birth of what would be the couple’s second child.

Last year, Nathan Van Hooydonck left the 2022 Tour early before reaching Paris due to a family emergency.

The two longtime cyclocross and road rivals ended up together yet again on stage 10. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Van Aert later went go on a solo flier late in the stage after following Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) in a counter attack, but later sat up, saying, “I burned myself out.”

Rumors of an early departure come on the heels of reported tension inside the Jumbo-Visma bus, something both Van Aert and Vingegaard have denied.

Van Aert proved loyal early Tuesday as Jumbo-Visma fended off a possible Tadej Pogačar raid in a broiling stage, with temperatures nearing 100F across central France’s volcano country.

Surrounded by the “killer bees” of Jumbo-Visma, Vingegaard survived another day in yellow. A GC group peeled clear early in the stage, with Pogačar and several UAE Team Emirates teammates around him.

That put pressure on Vingegaard right from the gun after the Tour’s first rest day.

Rest days can often set up surprising results because everyone comes out of them with uncertain legs.

“There was a lot of jumping at the start. I cannot remember who we ended up with in the break,” Vingegaard said. “Maybe it wasn’t an ideal situation for us. We got brought back, and that was fine with us.”

Coping without Roglič

Temperatures neared 100F during the stage. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

One name missing this year inside the Jumbo-Visma bus is Primož Roglič, the Slovenian star who’s been the team anchor since 2016.

This is the first year since Vingegaard’s meteoric Tour rise that Roglič is not by his side.

“It’s a pity that Primož is not here,” Vingegaard said. “I am also very confident in the team we have. We have a super, super strong team, and everyone is climbing very well. I am also very happy with the team I have.”

Some have wondered how Vingegaard would handle himself without Roglič around to deflect some of the pressure and stress of being the outright leader in the battle for yellow.

So far, Vingegaard is doing just fine being the boss.

Late in Tuesday’s stage, another rider was trying to push Vingegaard off his line, and the Dane would have none of it.

“I was following my team, and he was trying to push me away from my team,” Vingegaard said. “I didn’t want to give up my spot, so I pushed back.”