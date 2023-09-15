Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 1: Bertizzolo denies Schrempf’s audacious attack

Follow all the action as Vollering, Uttrup Ludwig, Longo-Borghini headline three-stage Women's WorldTour race.

Photo: Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE ADQ) denied Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) with a surging late acceleration to win the opening stage of the Tour de Romandie Féminin.

Bertizzolo blazed past Schrempf after the Austrian made an audacious solo attack 3km from the line and nipped victory by centimeters in what was a heartbreaker final.

Both Bertizzolo and second-place Schrempf looked like they could barely believe the result at the line, particularly after the latter suffered the agony of seeing her half-formed victory celebration rudely derailed.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) finished third on podium.

The sprinters saw their best chance at a win on Friday’s lightly lumpy profile.

A mountaintop finish and more complicated classics style stage loom on the horizon this weekend and limit opportunities for a bunch kick.

Clara Honsinger (EF Education TIBCO-SVB) was given room to go solo through the opening hours of the stage before she was reeled back in ahead of an explosive final 40km.

Kasia Niewiadoma, Elise Chabbey (both Canyon-SRAM), and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) were among a flurry of attackers to try their luck on the final collection of climbs, and moves from Jumbo-Visma and DSM-Firmenich added to the aggression.

Mavi Garcia (Liv Racing Teqfind) was part of a dangerous group that briefly got clear inside the final 10km, but the peloton wasn’t letting it get far.

Jumbo-Visma drilled the massed group into the finish in Yverdon-les-Bains.

Schrempf launched her all-or-nothing charge out of a sweeping bend inside the final 3km, and the Austrian held a beyond-belief lead over the charging peloton through the complicated run in to the line.

Schrempf hit the final hundred meters with the bunch breathing just meters over her shoulder.

The 28-year-old looked seconds away from the tightest of victories and pulled up from her handlebars, mid-victory salute. But Bertizzolo’s stunning surge out of the peloton pipped Schrempf at the line in what was the ultimate heartbreaker final.

Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal Quick Step), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl Trek) will see their chances Saturday in the 11km summit finish on Torgon.

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon