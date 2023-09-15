Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 1: Bertizzolo denies Schrempf’s audacious attack

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE ADQ) denied Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) with a surging late acceleration to win the opening stage of the Tour de Romandie Féminin.

Bertizzolo blazed past Schrempf after the Austrian made an audacious solo attack 3km from the line and nipped victory by centimeters in what was a heartbreaker final.

Both Bertizzolo and second-place Schrempf looked like they could barely believe the result at the line, particularly after the latter suffered the agony of seeing her half-formed victory celebration rudely derailed.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) finished third on podium.

Oh man, it’s so so close on the line! If Schrempf had gone full gas she’d have taken it no problem but celebrated and lost by centimetres!#TDRF #TDRF2023 pic.twitter.com/xLIEZbP39c — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) September 15, 2023

The sprinters saw their best chance at a win on Friday’s lightly lumpy profile.

A mountaintop finish and more complicated classics style stage loom on the horizon this weekend and limit opportunities for a bunch kick.

Clara Honsinger (EF Education TIBCO-SVB) was given room to go solo through the opening hours of the stage before she was reeled back in ahead of an explosive final 40km.

Kasia Niewiadoma, Elise Chabbey (both Canyon-SRAM), and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) were among a flurry of attackers to try their luck on the final collection of climbs, and moves from Jumbo-Visma and DSM-Firmenich added to the aggression.

Mavi Garcia (Liv Racing Teqfind) was part of a dangerous group that briefly got clear inside the final 10km, but the peloton wasn’t letting it get far.

Jumbo-Visma drilled the massed group into the finish in Yverdon-les-Bains.

Schrempf launched her all-or-nothing charge out of a sweeping bend inside the final 3km, and the Austrian held a beyond-belief lead over the charging peloton through the complicated run in to the line.

Schrempf hit the final hundred meters with the bunch breathing just meters over her shoulder.

The 28-year-old looked seconds away from the tightest of victories and pulled up from her handlebars, mid-victory salute. But Bertizzolo’s stunning surge out of the peloton pipped Schrempf at the line in what was the ultimate heartbreaker final.

Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal Quick Step), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl Trek) will see their chances Saturday in the 11km summit finish on Torgon.