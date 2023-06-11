Tour de Suisse stage 1: Stefan Küng fends off Evenepoel, Van Aert for time trial victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) beat back Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to take time trial victory Sunday in stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse.

Küng blazed through the 12.7km test with a huge ride that put him six seconds faster than closest rival Evenepoel and into the race’s leader’s jersey.

Van Aert returned from his long post-classics racing pause with third on the stage, 10 seconds back.

Evenepoel had been touted as top favorite for the stage but will no doubt be happy with second in what was his first race since COVID-19 ended his reign at the top of the Giro d’Italia last month.

The 21-year-old U.S. talent Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) impressed with a ride to fourth, just one second behind the big TT hitters.

Victory on home roads made for something of a salve for Küng. The big Swiss was repeatedly on the fringes of victory in the northern classics and chose to end a disappointing ride through the Giro d’Italia early after he missed the mark in the two opening TTs.

“Just this morning I was talking to a friend about how long I’ve always been top-5 in time trials, and you had to go two years back to find out when I wasn’t. The last times I always missed out really close, so it’s a big relief to win here in front of a home crowd, and my family, wife, and son. It’s amazing,” Küng said at the podium.

“I wasn’t 100 percent confident, but I saw my family here and that gave me some more motivation. I knew I could do well, but I didn’t want to put expectations too high. But I always go full gas, and today it worked out.”

What emotions: @stefankueng (@GroupamaFDJ ) wins the openning TT of the TdS23 pic.twitter.com/nJSEYURuI8 — Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 11, 2023

Küng will likely be able to defend his yellow leader’s jersey on stage 2 on Monday, which looks set for a sprint or breakaway.

Of those in the hunt for the final GC, Evenepoel and Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) came out best. Skjelmose finished at 19 seconds on Küng.

Romain Bardet (DSM), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) will all be disappointed after they lost 39, 44, and 52 seconds respectively.

It’s a solid start to the #TourdeSuisse2023 for @EvenepoelRemco, who finishes runner-up in Einsiedeln for just six seconds. pic.twitter.com/xkrNSOsrtI — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 11, 2023

The eight-stage Swiss race opened up with Sunday’s rolling 12.7km test through Einsiedeln. A grinding 500m kick for the line seemed to catch riders out as many faded through the final stretch of their race.

Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) recorded the first standout time of the day with a time to beat of 13.51. However, pre-stage favorites like Van Aert, Evenepoel, Küng, and European champ Stefan Bisseger (EF Education-EasyPost) were all late starters and it always looked likely the stage would be decided late on.

Sobrero spent almost 90 minutes in the hot seat before U.S. talent Sheffield booted him from the top slot when he went nine seconds faster.

The timing of the top favorites made for a fascinating end to the stage. Swiss pair Küng and Bisseger started within minutes of each other, and the Belgian ballers Van Aert and Evenepoel started in a close timeframe soon after.

Bisseger looked ragged all race and didn’t come close to Sheffield’s mark. Küng was a total opposite with what looked like an inch-perfect ride to score the fastest time so far, 11 seconds better than Sheffield.

Küng rode 57.4kph through the testing course in a result that eventually handed him his first win since February.

Van Aert and Evenepoel finished soon after Küng, but neither was able to match the Swissman’s massive ride.

