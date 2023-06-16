Tour de Suisse is litmus test for women’s peloton head of Giro d’Italia Donne, Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A jam-packed grand tour summer is coming, and the Tour de Suisse will be the final chance for the women’s peloton to refine their form ahead of it.

The four-day race is the only complete Women’s WorldTour event this June —the Giro d’Italia Donne starts on June 30 — after the postponement of the Women’s Tour, and it will provide an insight into who is going well and who has work to do before the Giro and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

June has been thin of big racing action with most of the top stars choosing to go to training camps in recent weeks. The three-day CIC-Tour Fémenin Pyrénées with its Hautacam finish on day two should have provided that last week with some big names in the pack, but the issues with safety dampened the racing and it was ultimately canceled before the final stage.

For many, the Tour de Suisse marks the beginning of the second half of the season with a busy July of racing followed by the world championships in August.

Demi Vollering is no doubt the headline act at the Tour de Suisse, which rolls out Saturday, June 17. The 26-year-old has been the star of the 2023 season so far with 12 wins already in her back pocket, and it could have been another at the Vuelta Femenina if it wasn’t for an ill-timed toilet break.

Vollering has lived in Switzerland for several years now and so the event is ostensibly a home race for her, and she will be familiar with some of the roads. This year will be her debut at the Tour de Suisse after she chose to use altitude camps to prepare for the Tour de France Femmes, but this year is different.

She comes to the race after a three-week training camp with her teammates and the next four days will be the litmus test for how well that went.

There will be no Annemiek van Vleuten to cross swords with this time with the Dutch rider choosing high altitude instead of racing as she builds for another bid at the Giro-Tour double. However, there will be plenty of top competition trying to prevent Vollering from racking up yet another GC win.

With no Van Vleuten, Movistar will be led by Katrine Aalerud, who arrives at the race hot off the heels of an impressive win at the Ruta del Sol.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) will be on the start line and hungry for a strong result after last racing in April at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. She’s been up in the Dolomites with her teammates in that time putting in the hard miles. The team also has defending champion Lucinda Brand in its ranks, so don’t count her out.

Kasia Niewiadoma will be looking to ramp her season up for Canyon-SRAM while the hugely impressive neo-pro Ricarda Bauernfeind is a dark horse for the four-day race. Elsewhere, Juliette Labous is heading up Team DSM’s overall interests.

No climbing brutes but plenty of ascent

There won’t be any big ascents like the Tour’s Tourmalet finish, but there’s plenty of hilly and medium mountain terrain for her and others to test their legs. The more rolling roads should open up the race somewhat to a bigger number of riders.

The race opens with a particularly short 56km, which is run over a small circuit, stage that is likely to be very fast and should end in a sprint, though the third category Burgstrasse will pose a small challenge that could cause splits.

Stage 2’s time trial will be key for anyone hunting for the overall classification and at 25.7km there could be some big gaps. Vollering will see it as an opportunity to turn the screw on her rivals, though it is her teammate, and home hero, Marlen Reusser that is among the favorites to take the stage win — she could put in a good GC, too.

Olympic Champion Anna Kiesenhofer, who joined Israel-Premier Tech Roland at the start of the season, will also fancy her chances on this course even if she has been ill of late.

Stage 3 gives the riders a gentle easing into the medium mountains with 1,837 meters of altitude gain across the 124km of racing. There are just two classified climbs, but there are plenty more unclassified bits of road that go up and will sap the riders’ energy.

The Tour de Suisse saves the best for last with its queen stage coming on the final day. With four classified climbs to contend with over just 100km of racing, there is going to be action from the start as teams look to split up the race.

The first climb of the day is the biggest of the race as the 6.2km Wintersbergstrasse goes up to over 1,000 meters. From the top, the riders will descend into three laps of a finishing circuit, which contains the punchy second-category climb the Schorütistrasse.

Expect some fireworks on this final day of racing and you can watch the whole event live on GCN+ in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe.