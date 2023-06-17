Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Road Road Racing
Road Racing

Tour de Suisse to continue after death of Gino Mäder

Bahrain-Victorious, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, and Tudor Pro Cycling will not continue to race.

Tour de Suisse organizers have confirmed that the race will go ahead following the death of Gino Mäder after a crash on stage 5.

Friday’s stage 6 was canceled with the peloton riding the final 20 kilometers of the route neutralized in honor of Mäder, who crashed on a descent and fell into a ravine.

Saturday’s stage of the Tour de Suisse will pass through Mäder’s hometown of Flawil after crossing the third classified climb of the day.

Also read:

According to the organizer, Mäder’s family has given its blessing for the event to continue. However, his Bahrain-Victorious squad has decided to pull out of the event, as have the Swiss ProTeam Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

“With this commemorative ride and the finish in Oberwil-Lieli, we were able to create a dignified setting in honor of Gino,” race director Olivier Senn said: “Today was the worst day of my life. But tomorrow is a new day and that’s what we have to take care of as an organization.

“After consultation with all the people involved, we as the management stand united behind this decision and are trying to hold the last two stages of the men’s race in an appropriate setting.”

Mattias Skjelmose currently leads the overall classification at the Tour de Suisse after taking it back from Felix Gall on stage 5. He leads Gall by eight seconds while Juan Ayuso is in third and 18 seconds behind.

In addition to the men’s race continuing to its conclusion, the organizer confirmed that the women’s race would also start Saturday. The four-day race will start with a short 56km stage around Weinfelden, where the penultimate stage of the men’s race will finish.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

