Tour de Suisse stage 2: Marlen Reusser storms to TT win, race lead

Marlen Reusser kept SD Worx’s 100 percent record at the 2023 Tour de Suisse, beating her teammate Demi Vollering to the win on the stage 2 time trial.

Reusser was fastest through the opening intermediate check but lost time on Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the climb that marked the second half of the course. However, she clawed that time back and more in the final five kilometers to win by eight seconds.

Longo Borghini was the only other rider within a minute of Reusser, finishing 16 seconds back from the Swiss. With the win, Reusser takes over the race lead from her teammate Blanka Vas who won the opening stage.

“It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this race for a long time and, of course, I was dreaming of taking this yellow in this ITT and winning this ITT. It’s a brutal discipline and during it I was thinking, I cannot say here you will need to beep it, but I am happy in the end,” Reusser said after the finish.

“I was thinking that I wouldn’t win it because I heard that Longo Borghini was the closest and I would say that she is the best downhiller we have in the peloton. I knew the technical part was coming up and I thought she was going to make it. Especially with what happened, I wasn’t going to go 100 percent. I was ok and I understood that maybe I don’t win it, but in the end, I did.

“Of course, it is a little bit difficult, it is so shocking what happened, but then when you are in a race, you are fully focused. But still, in these downhills like yesterday. Maybe it is something that is special for me because I have crashed bad in my life and it is always a process to come back and have confidence. It’s a little bit stupid this sport sometimes because you have to take risks.”

After a late stage to open the race, the women’s peloton had an early start for the stage 2 time trial. The 25.7km chrono would be a tough test for the riders with rolling terrain and a tough climb at the end, combined with a technical descent.

Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech Roland), who was the 19th rider to start, set the early benchmark, going over three minutes faster than the previous best time. Riders started to fill that three-minute gap and her teammate Claire Steels was the first to beat her opening intermediate time, but the Brit gave away 26 seconds on the line to go into second.

Kiesenhofer was not confident of taking the win after completing her effort but would end up having a long wait to find out if her prediction was true. It was Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo), who was among the last 20 riders to start, that finally knocked her off the top spot going 16 seconds quicker than the Austrian.

Chapman’s time would be blown out of the water by her teammate Longo Borghini, who stopped the clock 57 seconds quicker. However, with the quick Vollering and Reusser still out on course and close to her time on the final intermediate check, a win for the Italian champion wasn’t certain.

Vollering, who was four seconds back on Longo Borghini on the last intermediate, was the next rider to come through. She was using every piece of road available as she came through the final kilometer to go seven seconds quicker than Longo Borghini.

Blanka Vas (SD Worx) held off Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) to take victory on the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse into Weinfelden.

The Hungarian sprinted out of a reduced group after attacks in the final kilometers tore the peloton apart. She got a pitch-perfect leadout from Marlen Reusser with Demi Vollering getting onto her back wheel briefly as she launched the sprint, upsetting the rhythm of Sierra for a moment.

Sierra was able to pull back some of the distance to Vas but ran out of steam before the line and the SD Worx rider took a clear victory to claim the first leader’s jersey of the race.

“It feels really good, I’m really happy it was really a team effort. It’s a bit unbelievable,” Vas said afterward. “I could not have done it without them, Marlen and Demi. It was really a team effort.”

The 2023 Tour de Suisse kickstarted with a punchy 56km stage, the shortest day on the entire Women’s WorldTour. The short distance led to some very fast racing with most of the big teams pushing a high pace on the front of the bunch.

Home rider Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) was the only rider to attempt a breakaway with the Swiss going clear on the first of the day’s three climbs. She quickly built up a lead of over 90 seconds, but the efforts of the likes of SD Worx and Trek-Segafredo behind saw that advantage plummet.

As Chabbey crossed the finish line for the first time, with two more laps to complete, her lead was down to just 23 seconds. Jayco-AlUla’s Jessica Allen sensed an opportunity and decided to take a chance and attack to try and bridge over to Chabbey, her move sparked off several more behind but the Canyon-SRAM rider remained alone up at the front.

Riders were constantly being spat out of the back of the peloton under the pressure of the pace and the repeated attacks. Chabbey’s lead was allowed to grow out again to over a minute, but her position at the head of the race never seemed assured.

Attacks continued to rain down over the final of the three laps, but nothing could get away. Chabbey had to dig deep to try and keep the peloton off her back, but her day in the break was ended with three kilometers to go.

The speed needed to catch the Swiss had blown the peloton apart with around 40 riders left. The bunch split further as yet more attacks came in the final kilometers and just nine riders remained at the front as they rolled under the flamme rouge.

Reusser led Vas into position before the Hungarian champion launched her sprint. Sierra tried to reel her in but could only do so much against the might of SD Worx.

