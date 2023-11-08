Tour of Britain’s Future in Doubt as UK Scene Continues to Suffer Shrinkage

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The future of the Tour of Britain has been plunged into jeopardy due to a £700,000 legal battle.

Reports on Tuesday out of both Cycling Weekly and The Guardian state that governing body British Cycling scrapped its agreement with race promoter SweetSpot in a dispute over unpaid rights fees.

“We can confirm that we have terminated our agreement with SweetSpot Group Limited to deliver the Tour of Britain,” British Cycling told Cycling Weekly.

British Cycling holds the rights to the Tour of Britain, but licenses it out to independent organisers. SweetSpot has owned the license since 2004 and has the rights to the race through 2029.

Reports indicate SweetSpot owes £700,000 (c.$857,000 USD) in unpaid instalments, dating back to 2022.

The termination of the relationship between the two effectively puts the Tour of Britain on pause for 2024 and casts more gloom over an already stormy UK scene.

The UK has suffered a steady reduction in number of Conti-level teams and key grassroots races in recent years. Meanwhile, local bike stores, key distributors, and online retail giants alike are falling into trouble in the fallout from the COVID pandemic and the impact of “Brexit”.

British Cycling is also under pressure after it recently made a swathe of redundancies following a loss of £1.3 million in commercial income and a decline in membership of seven percent.

License fees from the Tour of Britain are said to contribute a significant proportion of the governing body’s revenue.

SweetSpot and British Cycling have now instructed legal teams to resolve the matter, and the governing body maintains it will see the Tour of Britain roll out next season.

“British Cycling remains fully committed to the delivery of the Tour of Britain in 2024, and will share further details in due course,” read a statement to Cycling Weekly.

Tough times in the UK scene, but hope for 2024 Women’s Tour

The Women’s Tour was last raced in 2022 but there are hopes for a return in 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The long-running Tour of Britain is the flagship race in the UK program, and has recently been won by Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, and Julian Alaphilippe.

Falling in early September, the 2.Pro race is commonly used as an alternative pathway from the Vuelta a España toward the road world championships.

This September’s tour – won by Van Aert – was forced to take place without headline sponsorship as several key partners withdrew their stakes from the event.

The Women’s WorldTour-level Women’s Tour is also organized by SweetSpot and was cancelled altogether in 2023 due to increased costs and decreased commercial support. The SweetSpot-run Tour Series critérium league was also shuttered this season due to financial problems.

SweetSpot director Hugh Roberts told Cycling Weekly he’s optimistic the Women’s Tour should return to the calendar in 2024.

“The women’s tour for 2024 is looking in good shape,” he said. “We’re having interesting and productive discussions with numerous various stakeholders around the country.

“We are very confident that after having had to postpone it in June 2023, that we will be in a better position to put it back on the calendar again next year in 2024.”