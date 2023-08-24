Tour of Scandinavia stage 2: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig outkicks Annemiek van Vleuten in uphill finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A day after missing out on the win by just 25 meters, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) got one in the W column after she beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on stage 2 of the Tour of Scandinavia.

Uttrup Ludwig, the defending champion, is on a rich vein of form after securing a bronze medal in the road race at the recent world championships. She tried to get the better of the sprinters on the opening stage but was denied at the very last.

The Dane was not to be denied again as she and Van Vleuten got away on the final climb of Norefjell with Kim Cadzow (Jumbo-Visma) and Greta Marturano (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Cadzow led the four riders around the final bend but it was Van Vleuten who made the first real charge for the line with 200 meters to go, moving out of third wheel to do it. Uttrup Ludwig was quick to react, diving around the opposite side of Cadzow and quickly overhauling the Dutchwoman and letting out a roar as the crossed the line victorious.

Uttrup Ludwig won on this same climb last year, though the race went up the other side, beating Van Vleuten’s Movistar teammate Liane Lippert on that day. With the bonus points she earned on both stages, Uttrup Ludwig takes the race lead with an eight-second advantage over Van Vleuten, while Marturano is now in third place.

“It’s not been the greatest season but what a turnaround. This victory means so much to me and I’m just super happy and really proud,” Uttrup Ludwig said. “I really like this climb, from both sides, it’s really awesome.

“I wasn’t too nervous but I also knew that today is one of the most decisive days for the GC and, of course, also the time trial. I really wanted to do well, I’ve been feeling good, and I really love racing here in Norway. We’ll be going to Denmark so it really feels like my home Tour. It’s really nice.”

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes denies Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig attack with 25m to go

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) racked up her 10th victory of the season with a precision sprint to catch the attacking Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) with just 25 meters to go on stage 1 of the Tour of Scandinavia.

Birthday girl Uttrup Ludwig attacked with 3.4 kilometers to go and almost made it to the line. While she never had a big gap on the chasing pack, the defending champion pushed the rest of the peloton to the last.

It was a stern chase by Lidl-Trek that put the sprinters within spitting distance of Uttrup Ludwig but Wiebes had the legs over Elisa Balsamo to take the win. Balsamo claimed second with Uttrup Ludwig holding on for third.

“It was quite hectic after the climb because everyone was on the limit. Liane was off the front with another rider, I think Cecilie, then a small peloton closed the gap and Cecilie went again. She held on long but luckily enough for me it was good timing,” Wiebes said.

“We were not really [confident of catching Uttrup Ludwig] but I was going for the sprint so we would see how the result is. I’m happy to be back sprinting after the period of sickness.”

The second edition of the Tour of Scandinavia began with a 124.5km ride through Norway from Mysen to Halden. Much of the stage was over rolling terrain but the finishing circuit, which would be ridden twice, featured a third category climb at the Fredriksten fortress that made the finale far from straightforward.

After an early attack by Zoe Bäckstedt (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), her teammate Femke Beuling managed to snap the elastic to the peloton. She would later be joined by Tiril Jørgensen (Coop-Hitec Products) and the pair gained almost two minutes before Jørgensen went off alone.

Jørgensen would stay out alone, gaining a little more than three minutes, before she was brought back as the peloton entered the final circuits. The catch set up the bunch for a big battle on the first climbs past the fortress with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio pushing a hard pace on the climb.

Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), who went on a big solo attack at the world championships earlier this year, made a big attack on the climb that blew the bunch apart. Splits were rife through the bunch as it made its way down the descent but fast finishers such as Wiebes and Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) were not too far behind and regained contact.

Canyon-SRAM continued to put riders off the front and Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka had a solid advantage over the growing group behind as the race entered the final lap. The second time up to the fortress saw the Polish rider brought back as Liane Lippert (Movistar) and Uttrup Ludwig broke clear together.

The pair was caught but Uttrup Ludwig tried to go it alone with just over 3km to go, taking a small advantage into an unclassified cobbled climb. Lidl-Trek was chasing hard behind and kept chipping away at the advantage of the Dane.

At times it looked like Uttrup Ludwig might just hold off the chasers, but Wiebes and Balsamo overtook her just 25 meters before the line with the SD Worx rider taking the win.