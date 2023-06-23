TT round-up: Dygert, McNulty win US titles, Evenepoel slips out, Pogačar victorious in comeback

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty were fastest to win the U.S. national time trial titles as the top pros contested for their respective national championships across the globe.

The title is Dygert’s second in her elite career, while McNulty won for the first time in the elite category, on wet roads in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to open the U.S. national road championships.

Betty Hasse won the women’s U23 title. Racing continues all weekend.

“I’m super happy to pull off the win here. That was the goal, in order to qualify for the ITT at the world championships,” said Dygert. “Now it’s about moving on to the training and preparation in order to prepare as best I can for the ITT in Glasgow.”

Elite women:

1. Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) 31:06.65

2. Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) 31:15.67

3. Amber Neben (Lake Forest, Calif.) 31:39.54

McNulty, hot off winning a stage at the Giro d’Italia, was fastest at all time splits.

“I haven’t been out here in a few years, but it’s nice to come out here and win the national title,” McNulty said. “It’s not the most fun in the rain, but you just have to be careful in the turns, and go harder in the straightaways. I got lucky out there. The roads were still really wet, but no rain was actually falling on me.”

Elite men:

1. Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) 40:39.22

2. William Barta (Boise, Idaho; Movistar) 42:11.61

3. Joseph Rosskopf (Decatur, Ga.; Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 42:39.43

Pogačar powers back, Evenepoel slips out

Europeans also contested for national TT titles, with a few notable surprises and mishaps along the way.

In Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar won his first race since returning from breaking his wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in what’s an encouraging sign just a week ahead of the start of the Tour de France. His fiancée Urška Žigart won the women’s title.

In Belgium, a much-hyped showdown between Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert didn’t last long. The reigning world road champion slipped out on a wet corner early in the race, and slide off-course. Luckily, he was not seriously injured. Van Aert powered to the title.