VeloNews Road Road Racing

TT Sensation Tarling Beats Evenepoel in Chrono Des Nations, Kiesenhofer Wins Women’s by One Second

European champion victorious again despite being youngest rider in season-ending time trial.

Published
Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

He’s still just 19 years of age but British wunderkind Josh Tarling topped off a breakthrough season Sunday, beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) to win the Chrono des Nations.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider covered the 45.43 distance a cool 13 seconds faster than the world TT champion, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education EasyPost) 1:10 back in third.

Tarling averaged over 52 kph on the course, holding off a determined Evenepoel. The Belgian put in a huge effort to the finish but failed to better his time.

It’s a staggering result for Tarling, who last year won the junior version of the race.

He has been on a roll this summer, taking third behind Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna in the world championship, then decisively beating Bissegger and Wout van Aert to land the European title.

Most riders take at least a couple of years to be competitive against senior riders, but he has immediately stepped up a level.

The women’s TT was a much closer affair, with Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel Premier Tech Roland) eking out a one second triumph over fellow Austrian Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) completed the podium with bronze, 19 seconds back.

The evergreen 48 year old American Amber Neben was fifth.

