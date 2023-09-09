‘A crazy day, very explosive.’ UAE Team Emirates takes stock after a crushing Jumbo-Visma performance

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If Friday was a day to remember for Jumbo-Visma, it was a much more mixed one for UAE Team Emirates. One of its three GC contenders jumped forward in the overall classification of the Vuelta a Espana, while two of them slipped back, their challenge for the red jersey teetering, if not already ended.

The one to benefit was Juan Ayuso, the rider who took third behind Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in last year’s race.

“It was a crazy day, very explosive,” he said. “I’ve never raced a stage like this until now. I was speaking with [overall leader Sepp] Kuss and we agreed it was a stage in the fashion of the Tour. I’ve never done the Tour but he told me that and I thought so as well. It was totally new for me.”

Kuss started the day in the red jersey and flourished, seeing his closest rivals Marc Soler—Ayuso’s teammate—and Evenepoel come under pressure and lose time.

The stage was won in storming fashion by Kuss’ teammate Jonas Vingegaard, with the American making his own move closer to the line, taking back 28 seconds on the Dane and finishing just 30 seconds behind.

A third Jumbo-Visma leader Primož Roglič unleashed his famous last-kilometer surge to also gap their rivals. He crossed the line a further three seconds back, rounding out a rare 1-2-3 for the same team.

As for Ayuso, he was best of the rest, fourth at 38 seconds.

“At the beginning, I didn’t feel great, I think also from the crash,” he said. “But I was getting better along the stage and I finished quite well. I’m happy I’m recovering well and I think tomorrow I should be even a bit better to try and make it hard for Jumbo.”

Marc Soler came in tenth, 3:08 back. He had been sitting second overall behind Kuss, but now slides to sixth. His deficit has soared from 26 seconds to 3:10.

As for the team’s other protected rider Joâo Almeida, he definitely had a day to forget. 15th place at 6:47 is not what he was expecting, and neither was his slip from sixth to tenth overall.

“I think I was struggling since the first K,” he said. “I have been sick the last day so I knew I would not be good, but I kept fighting.

“I have pain in the body, nose, throat like a flu. It’s frustrating, things were going very good, but it is what it is.”

He described the day as ‘probably the worst’ he ever had on the bike, yet said it was vital to keep pushing on. “I think these are the moments that define you and make the difference. It is what it is.

“The team has been amazing with me as well. I just didn’t want to throw everything away. I kept suffering as much as I could.”

Dealing with a dominant Jumbo-Visma

Friday’s stage will have been demotivating for anyone not wearing a yellow and black skintight jersey. Already strong, the Jumbo-Visma squad ratcheted up the dominance on the road to the top of the Col du Tourmalet and while there is still over a week to go, few would bet against the team topping the podium in Madrid.

“It was a bit frustrating because everywhere there were yellow guys,” Ayuso said. “They attacked, another one was on the wheel… I was pulling with Enric [Mas] so it’s hard to race like this but it’s normal when they have the numbers and we try our best.”

Still, he did go from eighth to fourth overall and, at 2:37 back, is less than a minute off the podium place of Vingegaard. He’s also leading an important category in the event, taking great encouragement from that.

“It’s nice to have the white jersey because it’s the first time I’m actually leading the standings,” he said. “Last year I wore it nearly all the Vuelta but Remco [Evenepoel] was in front. I’m really happy to have it.”

Almeida wasn’t aware what had happened during the stage, having taken his earpiece out to suffer in relative silence.

Even if the top three in the general classification all belong to the same team, he said he and his teammates will keep trying.

“There is still a lot of Vuelta in the future. Nothing is lost, nothing is won, let’s just keep fighting,” he said.

“In my case, I will just do whatever I can. But if I can help Juan in the future, we are going to fight for the win. We are not going to be satisfied with a fourth or third place, we are going to throw everything away, all or nothing. That is what we are going to do as a team.”

Race fans will hold him to his word. Jumbo-Visma has the top three places overall, but Almeida’s reaction will excite those who want to see all-out racing all the way to Madrid.