Road worlds ticker: Crash forces Girmay to forfeit worlds, Longo Borghini sidelined with infection

Biniam Girmay, the trailblazing Eritrean sprinter, will miss out on the UCI road world championships Sunday.

A heavy crash at the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday in Spain spelled doom to his hopes of making history yet again.

“I’m of course very disappointed to withdraw from the selection for the world championships, which were a main goal for this season since last winter,” Girmay said Wednesday. “I had a good feeling after the Tour de France, but my crash in the Clásica San Sebastián caused too severe pain to be able to defend my chances in the worlds.”

Girmay, 23, made history when he won the silver medal at the U23 men’s category in Leuven in 2021 as the first Black African to finish on a worlds podium.

After winning a stage at last year’s Giro d’Italia, Girmay fell short of winning a stage in his Tour de France debut, but arrived in Paris confident that he’d be in top condition for the elite men’s road worlds Sunday in Glasgow.

A high-speed crash at the Spanish one-day race at a speed of more than 60 kilometers per hour, however, left him with contusions and hip pain.

“My priority is now to recover from this crash and then the preparation for the last part of the season, with nice goals in one day races such as the Grand Prix de Plouay and Canadian classics,” Girmay said.

Elisa Longo Borghini sidelined for recovery

Longo Borghini, center, is undergoing treatment for an infection. (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini will miss the Glasgow worlds as she undergoes an antibiotic treatment to deal with infection that forced her to abandon Tour de France Femmes, Lidl-Trek officials confirmed.

Lidl-Trek’s head doctor Gaetano Daniele explained the situation in detail:

“Elisa is suffering from a deep skin infection in the upper left thigh area. It’s an serious infectious process that cannot be underestimated in any way. These symptoms are causing pain and fever that are still keeping her at home in bed, therefore an intense antibiotic treatment has become necessary and will last for at least a week from today,” he said.

“The priority is that she can benefit from the treatment and feel better as soon as possible. For the duration of the treatment, it’s not possible to consider any training. At best, if the antibiotic treatment brings the desired results, Elisa could return to ride without intensity in about ten days. Then, we can start talking about a return to competition.

“We monitor the development of the situation on a daily basis and, in a few days, we have scheduled an ultrasound scan of the area affected by the infection to see if the treatment is having an effect or if a different intervention is required.”