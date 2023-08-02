Unpacking the world championship road race and TT courses – what do they look like, who do they suit?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Critérium-style road race circuits and strength-sapping time trials will decide who earns rainbow jerseys at the UCI road world championships.

The parcours for the elite men’s and women’s road events of Glasgow’s “mega worlds” are typical world championships fodder, but with their own unique twists.

An extra-technical finishing circuit will make for two attritional, classics-style road races, while two extra-long time trials will reward only those with the biggest watts in the races against the clock.

Let’s take a closer look:

Road races: Technical, steep, possibly sketchy

Last year’s runner-up Kopecky is on top form and looking to take it to a deep Dutch team.

Men’s elite road race (August 6): Edinburgh-Glasgow

Distance: 277km

Elevation: 3,570m+

10 x finishing circuits

Women’s elite / U23 road race (August 13): Loch Lomond-Glasgow

Distance: 157 km

Elevation: 2,229m+

6 x finishing circuits

Set in the center of Glasgow, the road race finishing circuit makes for a critérium with an Ardennes-style twist.

The mazey 14.3km loop packs more than 40 corners, many of them set at 90 degrees, and is scattered with a fair stack of road furniture.

It could be nervy and nasty.

“The road race circuit in Glasgow is really testing,” Italian national coach Daniele Bennati told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There isn’t a lot of climbing, it’s a classics rider’s course for the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen, and Wout van Aert. But there is still 3,700m of climbing in total, and the circuit will hurt everyone’s legs. If some strong riders get away, it’ll be difficult to chase them down.”

The men will take on 10 laps of this nasty-looking finishing circuit, the women face six.

As Bennatti says, the Glasgow races aren’t the most vert-packed in the history of the worlds.

But there are still more than enough climbs to crush the pure sprinters.

The circuit takes in six small ascents, including “the rainbow-maker” that is Montrose Street. The Montrose climb is a true Glaswegian berg, with a 10.8 percent average grade over its 200 meters of pain.

One other complicating factor is the possibility for grim weather in Glasgow.

Long-range forecasts are calling for near-constant rain all through the weekend of the men’s road race. The wet stuff is predicted to continue through much of the following week, so don’t be surprised to see rain capes and overshoes through the women’s peloton on August 13, either.

Women’s road race, August 13.

Who might go well on such complicated courses?

All expectation is that races will boil down to very select leading groups. The circuit is too technical for any one team to control, and too hard for the burliest sprinters. Expect a dynamic similar to those seen in one-dayers all through spring.

All the usual classics suspects will have rainbows in their eyes this month. Riders like Van Aert, Van der Poel, Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos et al could grab gold on Glasgow’s George Square.

Of course, reigning men’s champion and “King of Liège” Remco Evenepoel likes what he sees in the twisting, technical circuit.

Likewise, the course leaves “Queen of the Ardennes” Demi Vollering perfectly poised for a Tour de France Femmes-road worlds double that would confirm her as the successor of the retiring Annemiek van Vleuten.

Men’s road race course, August 6.

And what of top climbers like Van Vleuten and Tadej Pogačar?

Only the strongest survive races as grueling as a world’s road race. There’s no counting out “AVV” or “Pogi” for victories that would salve their recent Tour de France hurts.

Time trials: A marathon-length monster with a cobbled kicker conclusion

Two-time champion Ganna should see strong odds on a course that plays to his strengths. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Women’s elite / U23 time trial (August 10): Stirling-Stirling

Distance: 36km

Elevation: 242m+

Men’s elite time trial (August 11): Stirling-Stirling

Distance: 48km

Elevation: 352m+

The main things to know about the time trials on tap next week?

They’re long. Very long.

The 36km route the women will face next Thursday is the longest in the history of the race.

The next day, the men will take on a 48km marathon that’s the longest worlds TT since 2019. It’s a full 14km longer than the course we saw in Wollongong last year, and will likely work out at a near-hour-long effort of pure lactic pain.

The women’s race is long, mostly-flat, and fast.

Both the men’s and women’s courses contain a few small intermediate lumps and bumps that will barely break the rhythm, but conclude with a cruel 750-meter, 6 percent cobblestone kicker to the finish line outside Stirling Castle.

With long “A-road” straightaways, both parcours pack more than enough extra-fast sectors to counter a couple of nasty-looking corners at the races’ turnabout point.

In short, these Glasgow courses look to be for the purest, big-engine, watt-monsters.

Expect average speeds nudging 45kph for the women, 50kph for the men.

Plenty of long straightaways should bring average speeds up to ~50kph in the men’s race.

Double defending champion Ellen van Dijk is still on maternity break, leaving the field wide open in the women’s field. High-horsepower riders like Van Vleuten, Vollering and Marlen Reusser should be up there.

For the men, look to Belgians, Swiss, and one Italian stallion.

Evenepoel, Van Aert, Stefan Küng, Stefan Bissegger, and Filippo Ganna all have the high-watt heft to earn time trial rainbows next week.