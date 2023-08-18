US racer Lauren Stephens searching for 2024 contract, hopes worlds top-20 will help

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lauren Stephens facing retirement at the end of this season, but the U.S. racer would like to race one more year.

To do that, Stephens will need to secure a new contract. The 36-year-old is currently contracted with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad, where she has raced almost her entire professional career, but that deal is set to run out this season with the team’s future now uncertain.

The existing women’s EF team is run and owned by Canadian former racer Linda Jackson. However, two of its major backers TIBCO and SVB have not renewed for 2024 while EF Education First is jumping ship to support a new team, which is being set up by the owner of the men’s EF Education-EasyPost team Jonathan Vaughters. It’s unclear if the team run by Jackson will continue to race next season.

Stephens has so far been lost in the shuffle and doesn’t have a contract for next year and her road racing schedule finished with the world championships in Glasgow last weekend. With the Olympics on the horizon next year, Stephens is not ready to stop yet and she’s hoping her top-20 performance in Scotland will help her secure a new deal.

“I don’t have any more racing this year with my teams. And I really need to find a team for next year. So hopefully, this can help,” Stephens said. “It’s definitely been in the back of my mind to stop racing. But I really would like to do one more year on the road, at least, and focus on Paris and try to give that a chance.”

With the transfer window opening at the start of August and places at teams filling up fast, time is of the essence for Stephens if she wants to get a ride in a top team for next season. There is a chance she may round out her career by returning to race in the U.S., but she would like to keep racing on the European scene.

Though she won’t be racing on the road again this year, Stephens does have some gravel races on her calendar and she’s planning to ride Gravel Worlds in Nebraska a the end of August, the gravel nationals next month and the UCI Gravel World Championships in October.

“I haven’t set any deadlines, I know I have a lot of support in America where if I’m not able to find something over in Europe then someone’s going to support me in America, but I really hope to find something where I’m spending more time in Europe,” she said.

Lauren Stephens at the world championships in Glasgow (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stephens was the top finisher for the U.S. women’s team in the road race in Glasgow last Sunday on what was a difficult day for the Stars and Stripes. The team was initially going in to support Chloé Dygert, who had won the time trial title a few days previously, but she had fallen sick and would not be able to race.

Attention then turned to the sprinter Megan Jastrab as the leader, but a mechanical issue would effectively end her day with team cars unable to get to stranded riders with any great speed due to the narrow and twisting roads. Coryn Labecki was also taken out of contention early on after she crashed on the run into the Glasgow circuit.

It left the U.S. team with no leader to rally around but Stephens found herself in a good place when things began to break down. As the big favorites set about tiring each other out, Stephens held onto the back of the main group and the elastic only snapped in the final laps.

She ultimately finished in 18th after losing out in a sprint from a group of nine riders that contained some of the other pre-race contenders, including Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Juliette Labous.

“We came in with the full focus on Chloé and this was a great course for her and I’m sure she’s just disappointed as we are, but if she can get recovered, I bet she can have some really good races in the fall,” Stephens said. “We went in with the plan of racing for Megan Jastrab, but unfortunately, she had a front puncture on that first lap on the circuit. The cars are so far behind on a circuit like this. That just makes it difficult.

“I just focused on trying to put myself in a good place and save energy and I knew that it would be a race of attrition. I just went out there and try to get the best result I could once I was there. I’m definitely really excited with a top 20.”