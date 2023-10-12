US Road Nationals Move to Charleston, W.VA. on Five-Year Deal

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The U.S. national road cycling championships will now be contested in the hills around Charleston, West Virginia.

After seven years of racing in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Cycling confirmed that the top national road championships will move to a new location.

“After seven successful years in Knoxville, we are thrilled to start a new tradition with Charleston,” said Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling’s President and CEO. “We vetted several different venues and were extremely impressed by the challenging terrain and beauty of West Virginia’s capital city, as well as the capability of the local organizing committee led by the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.”

The dates of the races are set for May 15-19, officials confirmed.

Junior, Under-23, and Elite athletes will come together in Charleston to compete for the Stars and Stripes jersey in the road race, time trial, and criterium races in the annual national title races.

“It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen this level of performance by American riders in the European peloton,” Quirk said. “This makes it the perfect time for USA Cycling to really invest in Pro Road Nationals and make it the ultimate week of road racing for American riders at all levels of the developmental pathway – Professional, U23, and Junior 17-18.”

The 2024 event is expected to draw top-tier riders, including Olympians, World Tour professionals, and rising stars just two months prior to the Summer Olympic Games, officials said.

The winner of the Elite Men’s and Women’s Time Trial events at the 2024 Pro Road National Championships will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set to be held July 26 – August 11.

“Our goal for the qualifier in Charleston is to closely mimic the course riders will face in Paris. The 2024 Olympic Time Trial Course is 32.4 kilometers in length and is predominately flat,” said Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance.

The formidable roads and picturesque landscapes of Charleston and its surrounding areas will showcasing West Virginia’s natural beauty, officials said.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to showcase our city. It’s going to take a group effort and, so far, the cycling community has responded with incredible enthusiasm,” said Tim Brady, President/CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We also couldn’t host championships of this magnitude without the support of the City of Charleston and our number one advocate, Mayor Amy Goodwin.”