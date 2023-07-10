USA Cycling announces 2023 UCI Road World Championships teams

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

USA Cycling has announced that it will send 32 athletes to complete in the road race and/or time trial at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland this year.

The ‘super worlds’ event will host 13 separate world championships over 11 days. Road events take place August 5-12.

The Glasgow world championships is also one of the first automatic Olympic qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for both the road race and time trial.

With only a few weeks to recover after the Tour de France, Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team), Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost), and Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) will compete in the road race. US national road champion Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek), who crashed out of the tour after stage 5, will also attend.

US road and time trial national champion Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) headlines a strong nine-rider women’s team. She has also been selected for the track world championship team, also to be held in Glasgow the same week.

2019 junior road world champion Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM), world championship veterans Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) and Lauren Stephens (Dallas, Tex; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) are also on the squad.

The entire Team USA roster for the 2023 UCI Road World Championships is as follows:

Elite Men

Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Road Race

Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team) – Road Race

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) – Time Trial

Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Sean Quinn (Sherman Oaks, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) – Time Trial & Road Race

Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek) – Road Race

Elite Women

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race

Veronica Ewers (Moscow, Idaho; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race

Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Time Trial

Heidi Franz (Seattle, Wash.; DNA Pro Cycling) – Road Race

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race

Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) – Road Race

Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.) – Time Trial

Skylar Schneider (Milwaukee, Wis.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Road Race

Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race

U23 Men

Evan Boyle (Niskayuna, N.Y.) – Time Trial

Owen Cole (Chapel Hill, N.C.; Velocious Sport) – Road Race

Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing) – Road Race

Brody McDonald (Escondido, Calif.; Aevolo Cycling) – Road Race

Viggo Moore (Feldberg, Ger.; Israel Premier Tech) – Time Trial

Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hagens Berman Axeon) – Road Race

Colby Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Jumbo-Visma Development Team) – Road Race

Junior Men

AJ (Andrew) August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race

Luke Fetzer (Laguna Beach, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race

Henry Neff (Arlington, Va.; Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling) – Road Race

Darren Parham (Yucaipa, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race

David Thompson (New Canaan, Conn.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race

Junior Women

Ella Brenneman (York, Pa.) – Time Trial & Road Race

Makala Jaramillo (Monument, Colo.; SonicBoom Racing) – Road Race

Ella Sabo (Redlands, Calif.; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 DEVO)– Road Race

Samantha Scott (Boise, Idaho; CompEdge Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race

