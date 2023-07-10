USA Cycling announces 2023 UCI Road World Championships teams
32 athletes, including Neilson Powless, Quinn Simmons, and Chloe Dygert have been selected to compete at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland Aug 5-12.
USA Cycling has announced that it will send 32 athletes to complete in the road race and/or time trial at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland this year.
The ‘super worlds’ event will host 13 separate world championships over 11 days. Road events take place August 5-12.
The Glasgow world championships is also one of the first automatic Olympic qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for both the road race and time trial.
With only a few weeks to recover after the Tour de France, Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team), Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost), and Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) will compete in the road race. US national road champion Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek), who crashed out of the tour after stage 5, will also attend.
US road and time trial national champion Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) headlines a strong nine-rider women’s team. She has also been selected for the track world championship team, also to be held in Glasgow the same week.
2019 junior road world champion Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM), world championship veterans Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) and Lauren Stephens (Dallas, Tex; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) are also on the squad.
The entire Team USA roster for the 2023 UCI Road World Championships is as follows:
Elite Men
Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Road Race
Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team) – Road Race
Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) – Time Trial
Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
Sean Quinn (Sherman Oaks, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) – Time Trial & Road Race
Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek) – Road Race
Elite Women
Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race
Veronica Ewers (Moscow, Idaho; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race
Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Time Trial
Heidi Franz (Seattle, Wash.; DNA Pro Cycling) – Road Race
Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race
Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) – Road Race
Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.) – Time Trial
Skylar Schneider (Milwaukee, Wis.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Road Race
Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race
U23 Men
Evan Boyle (Niskayuna, N.Y.) – Time Trial
Owen Cole (Chapel Hill, N.C.; Velocious Sport) – Road Race
Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing) – Road Race
Brody McDonald (Escondido, Calif.; Aevolo Cycling) – Road Race
Viggo Moore (Feldberg, Ger.; Israel Premier Tech) – Time Trial
Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hagens Berman Axeon) – Road Race
Colby Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Jumbo-Visma Development Team) – Road Race
Junior Men
AJ (Andrew) August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race
Luke Fetzer (Laguna Beach, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race
Henry Neff (Arlington, Va.; Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling) – Road Race
Darren Parham (Yucaipa, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race
David Thompson (New Canaan, Conn.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race
Junior Women
Ella Brenneman (York, Pa.) – Time Trial & Road Race
Makala Jaramillo (Monument, Colo.; SonicBoom Racing) – Road Race
Ella Sabo (Redlands, Calif.; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 DEVO)– Road Race
Samantha Scott (Boise, Idaho; CompEdge Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race
