Van Aert, Evenepoel dismiss Belgium’s doubters ahead of road worlds: ‘We’re professional enough to work together’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel presented a united front against the wave of scrutiny directed at Belgium’s world championships road race team.

Like every year, a chorus of concern and skepticism has come the way of the Belgian unit ahead of the race for the rainbow jersey.

Can a crew of ruthless winners park personal ambitions and prioritize the national tricolore?

“We’re professional enough to work together,” Van Aert asserted Friday in a pre-race press conference.

The past weeks have seen national coach Sven Vanthourenhout put under the microscope.

Anxiety rattled through the bike-mad Belgian media after the team boss decided to bring a triple-threat of Van Aert, Evenepoel, and Jasper Philipsen to Glasgow.

Hands were wrung over potentially clashing skillsets and the possibility of tactical meltdown.

When former world champion and cycling V.I.P. Tom Boonen chimed in this week with his criticisms, the Belgian nation launched a collective groan at what they might see in Sunday’s road race.

Also read:

Van Aert flipped the concern on its head Friday.

“Not just the leaders, but the six other guys as well, are among the best riders in the world. I would call it a luxury position,” Van Aert told Het Nieuwsblad. “No matter how the race develops, we always have options.

“And anyway, you win more easily with two great leaders at your side, even if all three of us are here to win.”

‘If I were the Netherlands or France and looked at our team, I would be scared’

Campenaerts, Lampaert, and Benoot are all potential winers. (Photo: ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Van Aert, Evenepoel, and Philipsen are just a fraction of the talent Team Belgium selected to fulfill its quest for a second-straight road rainbow jersey.

Superdomestiques like Tiesj Benoot, Nathan van Hooydonck, Jasper Stuyven, and Yves Lampaert could all see rainbows at the end of a day as wildly unpredictable as a seven-hour road race.

“If I were the Netherlands or France and looked at our team, I would be scared,” defending champion Evenepoel told the media.

“There is Wout who always drives well. Jasper just won a thousand stages in the Tour. But even the others – Lampaert, Benoot, Stuyven … they are all riders who can win. We have an impressive team.”

ICYMI | Yesterday we announced the 6⃣7⃣ riders heading to Glasgow for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Here’s our road squad 🔥@CyclingWorlds#GlasgowScotland2023 #BelgianCycling pic.twitter.com/ndOVKjOf9h — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) July 18, 2023

Van Aert and Evenepoel pointed out riders like Tadej Pogačar, Mads Pedersen, Mathieu van der Poel, and Christophe Laporte as key threats to the Belgian barrage.

But above all, both the Belgian captains were both keen to emphasize their rivals were external – their foes were not sat right alongside them in the Dunblane press center.

“Remco is a candidate, not a competitor,” Van Aert said. “And neither should we think that we are just going to divide it between us.”

‘I don’t care which one of us wins. As long as it’s a Belgian’

Van Aert, Evenepoel, Philipsen ride ‘all for one’ in Glasgow. (Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian team hasn’t been the only discussion-point ahead of Glasgow’s road races.

Riders and staffers vocalized angst at the finishing circuit served up by organizers of Glasgow’s “Super Worlds”. The 14km lap is a hot mess of right-angle bends, narrow streets, and sketchy road furniture.

Coach Vanthourenhout’s masterplan for the team’s rainbow defense should – in theory – ensure his team has an answer to every problem posed by such a complex kermesse-style final.

Evenepoel will be the first card played out of Belgium’s hand of aces. Philipsen will hope to survive for a sprint. And Van Aert – the “Swiss knife of pro cycling” – will float somewhere between.

“The system with several leaders is our strength, we have to assume that,” Philipsen said. “It also distributes the pressure within the squad.

“Sprinting will probably be the only chance for success for me. It is not a guarantee, but we must keep the option open.”

When you follow our Men Elite team with a drone in Scotland, this is what you get 😍#GlasgowScotland2023 #JoinTheClan pic.twitter.com/i5l1WJiq3Q — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) August 4, 2023

Many of the leading teams reconned the parcours Friday afternoon.

Riders forecast a long final that could play out across as many as 100 kilometers of tangled Glasgow streets. Unless of course, a lone mega talent detonates the race in the way Evenepoel did when he galloped toward a gold medal in Wollongong last autumn.

The ever-ambitious Evenepoel isn’t ruling out a repeat of his dazzling 25km raid from Down Under – one that would be made for the cause of the Belgian nation.

“A solo is always possible in a course of more than 270 kilometers,” he said. “Although I will be more targeted. That’s why Wout and Jasper are so important. We can benefit from each other. And that is precisely what should ensure that we can win the world championships again.

“And I don’t care which one of us wins. As long as it’s a Belgian.”