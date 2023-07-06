Annemiek van Vleuten boosts Giro d’Italia lead with third stage win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten extended her overall lead in the Giro d’Italia Donne on Thursday, attacking a breakaway group on the day’s final categorised climb, going clear with Juliette Labous (Team DSM Firmenich) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek), and then dropping those two with just under 2km remaining.

She made her winning move on an uncategorized drag to the line in Alassio and finished 13” clear of Labous, with Realini a further 7 seconds back.

Van Vleuten’s teammate Liane Lippert marked a chase by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) on the final climb and then jumped clear for fourth.

American rider Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) had started the day second overall, 3’03” off the pink jersey, but cracked and finished 1’57 back in 11th place. Labous and Realini both improved one place to second and third overall.

“This was a nice one because it was really a team performance,” Van Vleuten said. “Maybe the first day not, but today the team was perfectly on point to defend the jersey. Everyone did their job, it is super nice to finish it off. I ended up in a really good situation in the final. Finally I got Gaia Realini in front of me instead of on my wheel. They had to work for the podium, so it was a perfect situation for us.”

She said that things worked out in an ideal way.

“You can never plan something like this but it was planned to have my teammates in the front, to give the opportunity to Paula Patiño or Liane Lippert if they could get in a break. And if it was all together, it was for me on the final climb. So that was planned, because yesterday I saw this beautiful finish.

“I am really happy that I did the recon of the course yesterday, because I could enjoy the beautiful views. Today I only saw [my handlebars], I was suffering a lot.”

Van Vleuten is 3’56 ahead of Labous with two days remaining in the race. Realini is a further 29” back.

How it played out:

Stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia Donne tracked 109.1 kilometres from Albenga to Alassio, crossing three categorised climbs en route and concluding with a short, steep ramp up to the finish line of approximately 2km in length.

The first climb was the third category Passo del Ginestro (km 38), with the second category pairing of Il Vigneto (km 64.5) and Colle Paravenna (km 101) following that.

All eyes would be on Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), both due to her status as the race leader and also because of her stage wins on stages two and six.

Early on there was an intermediate sprint in Laigueglia (km. 8.3), with Lisa Klein (Lidl-Trek) beating Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and Mikayla Harvey (UAE Team ADQ) there.

Elena Pirrone (Israel Premier Tech Roland) went clear alone and opened a gap of almost a minute. With 50km remaining she had 15 seconds and but was caught soon afterwards on the ascent of Il Vigneto. Multiple attacks were fired off on that climb, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) the one able to break the elastic.

Fem Van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) and Silvia Persico (UAD Team ADQ) tried to get across with 34km remaining but were hauled back. Multiple others tried to go clear, with Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) amongst the most active.

Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) moved into the race lead with 13km remaining, working hard on the Colle Paravenna to try to build a buffer. She had 22 seconds on a group of chasers with 11km remaining. Van Vleuten was in that group, along with Fisher-Black, Realini, Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Juliette Labous (Team DSM Firmenich) , Erica Magnaldi and Silvia Persico (both UAE Team ADQ), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Évita Muzic (both FDJ – Suez).

Van Vleuten attacked very soon afterwards and got a gap, but was rejoined by Labous and Realini. These caught García 1km from the top of the climb and she was gapped.

ALASSIO, ITALY – JULY 06: (L-R) Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) leads Gaia Realini (Lidl – Trek), Juliette Labous (Team DSM Firmenich) and Mavi García (Team Liv Racing TeqFind) in action during stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia Donne. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

With 5km remaining the three leaders were 34 seconds ahead of the next chasers, namely Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), Ludwig, Muzic, García, Fisher-Black, Magnaldi and Persico. Ewers, second overall at the start of the stage, had cracked and was over a minute back.

Van Vleuten attacked with 1.7km remaining, dropping Labous and Realini. Behind, Ludwig and Lippert had moved clear of the other chasers and were chasing hard.

Van Vleuten raced on to the finish, winning her third stage. Labous raced in for second, 12 seconds back, with Realini a further seven second adrift. Lippert had sat on Ludwig and dropped her close to the summit for fourth, 49” down.

Two stages now remain, with Friday’s leg to Sassari again featuring a ramp to the finish line. Saturday’s concluder in Olbia has a flatter finale.