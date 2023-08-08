Veronica Ewers brings star power to EF Education-Cannondale

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Veronica Ewers, one of the the rising U.S. stars of the peloton, is set to join EF Education-Cannondale as one of its marquee riders.

The 28-year-old will anchor the new UCI Women’s Continental team debuting in 2024.

“I’m really excited to be part of an EF team and to be part of growing something successful together,” Ewers said. “I really appreciate EF as a company wanting to make sure that men’s and women’s cycling are viewed equally and treated equally. I think that’s a really big step in our sport.”

Ewers turned pro in 2022, and quickly impressed across her rookie season in the Women’s WorldTour.

Last year, she was ninth overall at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and won two races in her debut season.

This year, Ewers was top-20 at La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, and fourth overall at Giro d’Italia Donne, twice going second in stages. She looked set for a strong result at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this July, but she crashed out before the race hit the big mountains.

She’s a talented climber with an improving skillset across all disciplines, putting her at the frontline of up-and-coming talent among American riders.

“I’m very much still growing and developing as a rider but I imagine next year I’ll be a race leader at times, especially when it comes to the grand tours,” Ewers said. “I’m hoping to also have more opportunities to work on being a support rider for my teammates on other days.”

‘Our role is to help her to develop’

Ewers on the move at the Giro Donne. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Team general manager Esra Tromp recognizes Ewers’ power but also understands that the 28-year-old still wants to grow as a rider.

“Veronica is already an incredibly talented rider,” Tromp said. “She has achieved so much on the bike in such a short amount of time. Our role is to help her continue to develop by providing her with opportunities and resources. Her eagerness to learn, combined with her tenacious character and the mindset of a top athlete, are traits we appreciate and look forward to nurturing.”

The new team is just getting off the ground, and Ewers is the first confirmed name to join the roster for 2024.

EF Education-Cannondale is a new team with its license held by the same organization as the men’s WorldTour team EF Education-EasyPost.

Ewers moves across from EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, where she turned pro in 2022.

Despite some crossover of sponsors this season, the current Women’s WorldTour team of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB is owned and run by Linda Jackson, who will retain the top-tier license going into the 2024 season.

Tromp comes on board as the new manager at EF Education-Cannondale, and more riders will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The team will work closely with the men’s WorldTour team, EF Education-EasyPost, something Ewers views as a plus.

“Joining EF Education-Cannondale goes back to my roots starting out as a cyclist,” she said in a press note. “I started cycling by training and racing with a bunch of guys and I think that really helped me improve as a cyclist so I am really happy to be part of a coed team.”

With both teams based in Girona, Spain, where she lives and trains, Ewers sees nothing but upsides with the move.

“Having the service course here will be massive,” she said. “There are a lot of resources in Girona already because it’s such a center for cyclists but with the team service course here and the resources around, it will be so convenient to have those resources nearby.”