Vollering hoping TT disappointment a wake-up call, Reusser cites mental fatigue after DNF

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

STRATHBLANE, United Kingdom — Demi Vollering hopes that her sixth place in the worlds time trial in Stirling will be a “wake-up call” for her ahead of Sunday’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships.

Vollering had been one of the big favorites for the world title, but it was clear from early on that she didn’t have the pace to take the win. It turned out that she wouldn’t be able to take a medal either, finishing a provisional fourth when she crossed the line and slipping further back to sixth once all the riders had crossed the line.

The time trial came just two weeks after Vollering triumphed in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and had come close to winning that final TT effort. She was adamant after her ride that she was not suffering fatigue from the race but mused if she might be too well rested since stepping off her bike in Pau.

“Sometimes you need a wake-up call and maybe this was a wake-up call, but I will only be able to tell on Sunday,” Vollering said. “The result was not what I wanted today. I gave everything I had but it was not enough.

“It was actually really good [after the Tour]. I felt really quickly recovered and I felt good. I felt really happy and healthy and that is the most important thing but maybe I was a bit fresh today.”

Vollering will again be a big favorite for the rainbow stripes this Sunday in the road race with the punchy circuit well suited to her abilities. The Dutch squad has already won a road race gold with Mathieu van der Poel taking the elite men’s road race last weekend.

The team also has Lorena Wiebes should the race come to a small sprint, but she has fallen ill in recent days.

“I still hope that she’s still good enough for Sunday, but we will see,” Vollering said.

Marlen Reusser on sudden stop: ‘I am not a machine’

A disappointed Marlen Reusser sitting in the grass (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Unusually, Thursday was a difficult day for SD Worx riders. Vollering’s trade teammate Marlen Reusser — already a champion in the mixed relay and another big favorite for gold — stepped off midway through the event.

Reusser suddenly eased up during her ride and could later be seen sitting in the verge at the side of the road after pulling out and it was not immediately clear what was wrong.

“I texted her but she did not really reply. I thought maybe she was really focused. Yesterday I saw her and I hugged her and said congratulations for your victory. I asked her how she was but she was really not there like her usual self, always really happy. I think she just didn’t feel good,” Vollering said.

Reusser had suffered a crash during the mixed relay and that was initially touted as a possible reason for her shock abandon, but the Swiss woman would later cite mental fatigue as the reason behind her decision to quit. She said that the feeling is something that had been building for some time.

“I had to give up… It wasn’t a mechanical problem, it was just me,” Reusser later told the French website Direct Velo. “Since the Tour, I feel I need time to breathe and rediscover my desire to go out and win. It’s a bit like preparing for an exam. There’s all the preparation, the stress of D-Day, and when it’s done, you relax. And I need that moment of relaxation.

“I feel like I’m caught up in a never-ending downward spiral. I had this feeling for the first time four weeks ago. But with the support of Swiss Cycling, the sponsors, and so on, I just had to keep going. That’s why I came to the worlds, even though I knew it wasn’t going to work out. I tried to get my head back on straight, but it wasn’t going well today, just as it hasn’t been going well since the start of this world championship.”

Reusser added that the build-up of mental fatigue made it hard for her to dig deep and find the necessary power she needed to take on the time trial.

“It’s a special situation. I’ve been cycling for a long time. This is my seventh world championship. Since I’ve been cycling, I’ve always raced with passion. My life revolves around cycling. I love what I do, I love this lifestyle and I find a lot of positives in it. But it also costs me a lot of energy,” she said.

“On this individual time trial, as soon as I tried to put it right, I felt that it wasn’t possible. I couldn’t accelerate. So, I decided to stop. I wasn’t ready to race that time trial. I had no desire to do it. The moment I put my foot down, I told myself it probably wasn’t a good idea, but I wanted to do it.

“I know it’s not cool for Eddy, my trainer, for everyone, all those who have put so much energy into me. But I accept this decision. I need a break. I’m not a machine. Cycling has so many great things to offer, so many great races, so many classics.”