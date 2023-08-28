Vuelta a España jury resorts to fan videos to decide stage 2 bonus seconds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Imagine if whether you got GC bonus seconds came down to fan videos taken from the side of the road.

Well, that’s what happened Sunday at the Vuelta a España.

Video emerged on social media Sunday evening, posted by Spanish journalist Raúl Banqueri, of a race jury member asking spectators for their footage from the top of the third category Castell de Montjuic, where GC bonus seconds were to be dished out to the first three over the top.

The video opens with two fans reading out the numbers of the riders to the jury member, who is on the phone and relaying the information to someone else, one of the fans is writing the numbers down on the man’s notepad. The official continues down to some other fans to corroborate what they see.

Ultimately, Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) is awarded the full six bonus seconds with Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) taking four after crossing through in second and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) taking the final two.

Also read:

It’s a jarring image from one of the biggest races on the UCI calendar, with potentially race-defining bonus seconds being decided by checking with spectators. Perhaps fortunately for the organizer, the riders crossed the line far enough away from each other that it wasn’t in doubt who got them and none of the big GC favorites were in the mix at the time.

The rather haphazard approach to awarding bonus seconds came on what has been a chaotic weekend for the Vuelta a España organization after poor weather conditions made racing quite difficult.

There was criticism dished out to the organizers on day 1 when some teams went out for their team time trial run in dark conditions due to the cloudy skies. The following day, continuing rain forced them to take the GC times with nine kilometers to go to prevent any major crashes in the final, which included a descent off the Castell de Montjuic.

That move potentially played a factor in the chaos at the top of the climb with limited timing equipment to be used across the course. Fortunately for everybody, the rain has abated for now and the riders are looking at sunny skies for stage 3.