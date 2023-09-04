A storm brewing at Vuelta a España: Rider rest-day flights redirected due to bad weather

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The weather just won’t quit at the Vuelta a España and it’s now playing havoc with the race’s first rest day.

Riders were due to fly from Murcia, the region where Sunday’s stage finished, to the rest day location at Valladolid immediately after Sunday’s ninth stage on charter flights. However, the weather had different ideas with a storm brewing around the city preventing planes from landing.

According to Lotto-Dstny rider Thomas De Gendt, one of the charter flights Sunday was able to reach its destination in Valladolid, another tried and failed to land and had to redirect to Madrid Barajas airport further south. The remaining flights were then also directed to Madrid as the storm passed further north.

A 2.5-hour bus ride was then required to get the peloton to its final destination, making what should have been a one-hour flight and a short hop to the hotel a small epic.

Many of them didn’t reach there hotels until well after midnight, not ideal for post-stage recovery.

Fortunately for the riders, they’ll be able to catch a little bit of extra sleep on the first rest day of the race but it left many of them frustrated.

Team DSM-Firmenich rider Romain Bardet called it “karma” for using flight transfers in this day and age and called for change in the future.

“At midnight, safely arrived in Madrid. Another few hours bus to Valladolid, flight diverted due to bad weather. I think it’s karma, traveling by plane during a big tour in 2023 … #timeforchange Let’s go for another 2 weeks of Vuelta,” he wrote on an Instagram story late Sunday night.

Un screen issu de la story de Romain Bardet, qui indique qu'il a encore quelques heures de bus, alors qu'il est minuit… Encore un scandale sur #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/vVwmssrO2C — Charles Marsault (@CharlesMarsault) September 4, 2023

Burgos BH rider Jetse Bol wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to bad weather, our plane could not land in Valladolid but in Madrid Barajas. It’s nice to shorten the Vuelta by 11 stages.”

This travel chaos is the latest in a line of issues that this year’s Vuelta a España has faced in its first week.

In the opening team time trial in Barcelona, several teams went out in near darkness as poor weather resulted in extremely overcast skies. The following day, there were some tense discussions between riders and organizers as the weather continued to wreak havoc in region.

Having initially announced that it would take the stage 2 GC times with 3.6km to go, the organizers changed their minds mid-stage and brought it back to nine kilometers to go. There was still a bonus second sprint at the 3.6km to go mark but there was nothing in place to record which riders crossed that line first and video later emerged of an official asking to see fan videos to determine who would get the bonus seconds.

Geraint Thomas expressed his frustration, saying before stage 2: “We are just pawns in the game.”

Stage 3 managed to avoid the difficult weather conditions but still managed to embroil the organization in controversy after Remco Evenepoel crashed into someone just after crossing the finish line to take victory. Evenepoel, who received cuts to his head as a result of the crash, criticized the organization for its safety issues in his post-stage interview.

Sunday’s stage saw yet more trouble for the Vuelta after mud on the course forced organizers to neutralize the final two kilometers of summit finish on the Alto de Caravaca de la Cruz.

The decision was taken so late that there was no chance to move the finish line set-up further down the climb and the finish was signaled by race director Fernando Escartín waving a flag.

Following Monday’s rest day, the race will continue in Valladolid on Tuesday with a 25.8km individual time trial.