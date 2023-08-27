Vuelta a España: Another tack attack mars second grand tour in Spain

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BARCELONA (Velo) — The tack-throwers were back Sunday at a grand tour.

This time at the Vuelta a España as stage 2 looped in and around this thriving European capital.

In an eerie flashback to the Tour de France this summer when the peloton was sabotaged in the Basque Country, a rash of punctures marred an already controversial and complicated stage at the Spanish grand tour.

Several riders suffered punctures, and at least some were provoked by tacks and nails thrown onto the race course.

“Someone decided to place some nails before a curve. I want to thank this person for being a retard, and I only wish on them what they wished upon us,” said an angry Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates). “I wish them the worst.”

It’s hard to say how many of the punctures during Sunday’s already controversial stage were provoked by tacks thrown on the road.

Ayuso also pointed out that many riders were racing on tires with less pressure to get more grip in wet conditions, and that can also trigger more flat tires.

Spanish TV spotted a sector where several plastic-mounted tacks were thrown onto the roadway, and even picked one up to show during the live broadcast.

Even before the Vuelta started in Spain’s Catalunya region, Catalan separatists vowed to disrupt the race in the opening four stages that traced through the region.

Saturday’s evening team time trial in Barcelona unfolded without incident from protesters, even though the stage descended into chaos when an intense storm enveloped Barcelona and produced near-dark racing conditions for the late starting teams.

On Sunday, it was difficult to determine if the tacks were tossed onto the road by protesters.

Local police confirmed that they detained four people Saturday who police say were planning to disrupt Monday’s third stage that starts in Súria north of Barcelona and ends in Andorra, the nearby Pyrénéan principality.

😡 ESTO SÍ QUE NO LO QUEREMOS No sabemos cómo describir a la gente que ha puesto estos tacos de plástico que refuerzan a las chinchetas que están provocando tantos pinchazos. #VueltaRTVE27a pic.twitter.com/odOZ71IPrC — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 27, 2023

One Catalan separatist group already vowed to disrupt the Vuelta, and another group called “Alert Solidària” criticized the detentions, calling the race a “Vuelta colonista,” a colonial Vuelta, adding that the Spanish grand tour “reflects national and social oppression,” according to the Spanish wire service EFE.

In late June, two road stages of the Tour de France “grand départ” in Spain’s Basque Country were impacted by people throwing tacks onto the race course, also provoking a wave of punctures.

Police there also detained several people who authorities said were intent on disrupting the opening stages of the Tour’s first return to the Basque Country since the 1990s.

Ayuso was among several riders who were upset at the finish line, telling journalists the tacks created an additional layer of stress in what was already a tense and complicated stage.

He was quick to thank organizers for at least agreeing to take the GC times at 9km from the finish line, rather than at the top of the Montjuïc climb with less than 4km to go as originally proposed.

“The organization took the right decision,” Ayuso said. “The final was dangerous, and one could slip at the minimum. Tomorrow will be a hard stage, and it looks like it’s going to rain. We have to get through the day, and we’ll see how the sensations are.”

What a wild start to the Vuelta.

The peloton is only two days into the race that ends September 17 in Madrid. That seems very far away right now.