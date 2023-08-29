Banged-up Remco Evenepoel won’t give away Vuelta a España red jersey for free

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

TARRAGONA, Spain (Velo) — Everything almost went to script for Remco Evenepoel in Tuesday’s fourth stage at the Vuelta a España.

No floods, no protesters, and no tacks on the road. The only crashes he had to worry about came late in the high-speed run from Andorra to Spain’s glittering Mediterranean coast.

For the first stage since this Vuelta started, Evenepoel wasn’t steamed at the finish line.

‘The start was very calm, because it was exactly the same we did yesterday, but it was going down,” said Evenepoel, a day after winning stage 3 and snatching the red leader’s jersey.

There were a few nasty crashes in Tuesday’s closing kilometers, but nothing compared to Evenepoel’s dramatic and controversial spill after winning Monday high in Andorra when he smashed into a local police officer in the finish line melee.

“Overall it was a pretty relaxed stage, except in the final when we had to watch out for crashes,” Evenepoel said. “For my injuries, everything was fine. I don’t feel anything in the body. And the doctor did a good job yesterday evening, and everything is going well.”

Red jersey won’t be ‘gifted’ any time soon

Evenepoel won’t be ‘gifting’ the red jersey to anyone soon. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/GETTY IMAGES)

Evenepoel raced with white medical tape over his brow in a reminder of Monday’s high-speed collision.

The Vuelta was lucky that Evenepoel is still in the race, and race director Javier Guillén later apologized to the Belgian star for the finish line drama Monday.

On Tuesday’s finish, more police and staffing were present to better control the crowds.

With another transition stage on tap before Thursday’s next uphill finale, Evenepoel said he won’t be “gifting” the leader’s jersey to anyone just yet.

With the sprinter teams keen for their chances, Soudal Quick-Step isn’t having to do all the work, but Evenepoel said he will be careful about sharing the wealth.

“We celebrated the victory and the jersey, and we knew today it was almost impossible to give the jersey away. Probably tomorrow the same story,” Evenepoel said.

GC captains will often let a non-threatening rider slip into the lead to take pressure off their team.

In May, Evenepoel deployed this tactic by “letting” Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM-Firmenich) ride into pink for a few days.

There were no major shakeups Tuesday as the sprinter teams set up a mass gallop. Many expect the same Wednesday.

“Thursday is the first day where it could be possible, but we do not want to give it away to someone who we think can win this Vuelta,” he said. “It’s something we can see day by day. When the moment is there, we can take our chance like we did in the Giro. We’ll see.”

With one grand tour victory under his belt, he’s already learned a few things. One of the most important? No gifts.