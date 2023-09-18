Bike Check: The tribute custom Cervelo S5 made for Sepp Kuss in the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He did it! In case you missed it – it’s hard to miss at the moment – Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a España 2023. The finish has led to near-universal warmth and positive reactions amid his historic victory. Kuss stood at the podium at the Vuelta this year alongside a custom Cervelo S5 prepared by his Jumbo-Visma team.

Sepp may have switched back and forth between the lightweight Cervelo R5 and the aero-centric S5, but this Cervelo S5 was made specifically for Sepp to ride to the finish. Besides the custom paint (with details we’ll explain below) this bike features a SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, Reserve 40|44 wheels, a Fizik saddle, and more.

The one and only Cervelo S5. It has been largely the go-to bike for Team Jumbo-Visma through the entire season, and Sepp’s choice for (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

Three stripes are on each fork blade: one pink, one yellow, and one red. The stripes are meant to pay homage to Jumbo-Visma having won all three Grand Tours in the same year: first with Roglic in the Giro, then with Vingegaard in the Tour, and now Kuss at the Vuelta. The same three colors can be seen on the ‘Reserve’ decals on the wheels. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

GC Kuss seems to have started out as a meme on Twitter (sorry, X), but seeing the badge here is wonderful. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

The SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrain here is built as a 1x drivetrain. Just above are Tacx Ciro carbon bottle cages. Tire choice throughout the year has consistently been the new Vittoria Corsa Pro in a 28 mm width set up tubeless. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

Sepp’s tribute bike features a 1x drivetrain including a 52T SRAM Aero chainring and a 10-33t RED cassette. Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals are there for the gains. The Wolf Tooth chain guide was made specifically for Jumbo-Visma; the guide is made specifically for the S5 rather than needing a braze-on front derailleur mount… for the aero benefits. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

The SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrain features the chunky style levers that have stuck around rather than the slimmer (and newer) shape found on the rest of the AXS drop bar lever lineup. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

The SRAM RED 10-33t cassette is mounted to DT Swiss 180 EXP hubs. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

This custom Cervelo S5 features the same unique Cervelo V-shaped stem and adjustable aero handlebar. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

To Sepp, the rider that brought Team Jumbo-Visma a victory in the Vuelta. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

Team Jumbo-Visma is the first team in cycling history to win all three grand tours in a single season. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)