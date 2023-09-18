Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Bike Check: The tribute custom Cervelo S5 made for Sepp Kuss in the Vuelta a España

A custom Cervelo made for Kuss as Jumbo-Visma wins all three Grand Tours for the first time in cycling history.

Photo: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin

He did it! In case you missed it – it’s hard to miss at the moment – Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a España 2023. The finish has led to near-universal warmth and positive reactions amid his historic victory. Kuss stood at the podium at the Vuelta this year alongside a custom Cervelo S5 prepared by his Jumbo-Visma team.

Sepp may have switched back and forth between the lightweight Cervelo R5 and the aero-centric S5, but this Cervelo S5 was made specifically for Sepp to ride to the finish. Besides the custom paint (with details we’ll explain below) this bike features a SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, Reserve 40|44 wheels, a Fizik saddle, and more.

Read more:

sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta complete
The one and only Cervelo S5. It has been largely the go-to bike for Team Jumbo-Visma through the entire season, and Sepp’s choice for (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta fork crown
Three stripes are on each fork blade: one pink, one yellow, and one red. The stripes are meant to pay homage to Jumbo-Visma having won all three Grand Tours in the same year: first with Roglic in the Giro, then with Vingegaard in the Tour, and now Kuss at the Vuelta. The same three colors can be seen on the ‘Reserve’ decals on the wheels. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta seat tube
GC Kuss seems to have started out as a meme on Twitter (sorry, X), but seeing the badge here is wonderful. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 sram red drivetrain
The SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrain here is built as a 1x drivetrain. Just above are Tacx Ciro carbon bottle cages. Tire choice throughout the year has consistently been the new Vittoria Corsa Pro in a 28 mm width set up tubeless. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta chainring
Sepp’s tribute bike features a 1x drivetrain including a 52T SRAM Aero chainring and a 10-33t RED cassette. Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals are there for the gains. The Wolf Tooth chain guide was made specifically for Jumbo-Visma; the guide is made specifically for the S5 rather than needing a braze-on front derailleur mount… for the aero benefits. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 sram red lever
The SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrain features the chunky style levers that have stuck around rather than the slimmer (and newer) shape found on the rest of the AXS drop bar lever lineup. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta dropouts
The SRAM RED 10-33t cassette is mounted to DT Swiss 180 EXP hubs. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta front handlebar
This custom Cervelo S5 features the same unique Cervelo V-shaped stem and adjustable aero handlebar. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp kuss cervelo S5 vuelta top tube
To Sepp, the rider that brought Team Jumbo-Visma a victory in the Vuelta. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp vuelta cervelo s5 coloring history top tube
Team Jumbo-Visma is the first team in cycling history to win all three grand tours in a single season. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)
sepp-kuss-cervelo-S5-riding-in-the-vuelta
The custom Cervelo S5 in action. (Image: SRAM Road/Carlo Anzolin)

