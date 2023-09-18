Bike Check: The tribute custom Cervelo S5 made for Sepp Kuss in the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
He did it! In case you missed it – it’s hard to miss at the moment – Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a España 2023. The finish has led to near-universal warmth and positive reactions amid his historic victory. Kuss stood at the podium at the Vuelta this year alongside a custom Cervelo S5 prepared by his Jumbo-Visma team.
Sepp may have switched back and forth between the lightweight Cervelo R5 and the aero-centric S5, but this Cervelo S5 was made specifically for Sepp to ride to the finish. Besides the custom paint (with details we’ll explain below) this bike features a SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, Reserve 40|44 wheels, a Fizik saddle, and more.