Can Sepp Kuss defend red? Start times for the Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial

LEON, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss will be the last rider down the start ramp Tuesday in the decisive 25.8km time trial at the Vuelta a España.

The Jumbo-Visma star’s grip on the red leader’s jersey will come under fire in the mostly flat course in and around Valladolid in northern Spain in stage 10.

“The stage will favor the specialists,” said reigning world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) on Monday. “It’s a good 25-minute effort. It’s not too technical and there are no real climbs, so there will be some time differences between the GC riders.”

Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will the stage favorites, with Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) also expected to take big gains.

Kuss will start last, a position which, in theory at least, will favor him against his rivals. By his own admission, Kuss is no time trial specialist, but he vows to do the best he can on unfavorable terrain.

“I had a really tough day. Fortunately, my legs were strong enough to consistently ride at the front of the pack. It was a nervous day, partly because of the wind, but I got through it well,” Kuss said Sunday. “The rest day is convenient, but the focus is already on Tuesday’s time trial.”

Kuss, 29, hit a milestone last week when he became the first U.S. male rider to hold a grand tour leader’s jersey in decade.

Kuss leads Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) by 43 seconds, with Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) at 1:02.

Evenepoel is leading the pre-race favorites in fourth at 2:22 back, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Roglič and Vingegaard (both Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) all stacked up between 2:29 and 2:43 back.

Riders should face mostly agreeable racing conditions, with temperatures in the mid-80Fs, with light southerly winds, and almost no chance of rain.

After what the Vuelta peloton faced for much of the first week, that will will be a relief.

Start times of stage 10 Vuelta a España