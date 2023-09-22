Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Can Sepp Kuss win the Tour de France?

That’s the burning question for many racing fans going into 2024 after the Colorado climber barnstormed to America’s first elite men’s grand tour in a decade.

The 29-year-old defied expectations and sometimes even his own Jumbo-Visma teammates to win a thrilling edition of the Vuelta a España to join cycling’s exclusive grand tour winner’s club.

Now the question begs: Does Kuss, the consummate helper and climber, have the motor and ambition to win the yellow jersey?

Speaking at a team celebration this week at Jumbo-Visma’s team headquarters in the Netherlands, Kuss downplayed his own Tour ambitions.

“The Tour is very different than the Vuelta,” Kuss said this week. “The Tour is more nervous, the transition stages are much harder. The climbs also suit me less well, because they are not as steep.”

By his own admission, Kuss points out that the Vuelta and the Tour de France are two very different types of races.

The Vuelta, despite being one of cycling’s three grand tours, simply isn’t at the same level as the Tour de France in terms of speed, nerves, depth of the peloton, prestige, and pressure.

Kuss is smart enough to know that all those things make a realistic yellow jersey bid more remote compared to winning at the more relaxed and climber-friendly races at the Vuelta or Italy’s Giro d’Italia.

“The Vuelta is the grand tour that suits me best,” Kuss told media during a team celebration as its service course in the Netherlands. “It’s the race that I’ve done every year as a pro, and one that I always feel the most comfortable.”

U.S. fans are hungry for a Tour de France contender. Until Sunday’s big party in Madrid, the last American male to win one of cycling’s grand tours was Chris Horner back in 2013.

A new generation of riders led by Kuss are raising hopes, but winning the Vuelta and chasing the yellow jersey are very different.

That being said, anyone capable of winning the Vuelta also should be immediately considered a candidate for Tour success.

In fact, Kuss looked to have a top-10 in the 2023 Tour de France in the bag until a penultimate-stage crash saw him tumble down to 12th, and that was in riding for support for teammate Jonas Vingegaard.

A more concentrated and concerted stab at the GC at the Tour could see Kuss rattle up even higher on the overall standings.

Will Kuss now see more leadership opportunities following his Vuelta victory?

Team boss Richard Plugge, who was celebrating the team’s historic grand tour sweep in 2023, said the team will finalize plans for next season’s grand tours during a series of fall team meetings.

“We’ll let you know in December,” Plugge said.

‘Tour de France is harder than the Vuelta’

Kuss celebrates the Vuelta victory. (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Until this month, Kuss has largely raced under the radar when it came to outright GC leadership responsibilities. In fact, he often played down his grand tour ambitions.

His affable character and world-class climbing skills made him a natural ally to the likes of Primož Roglič and two-time defending Tour champ Vingegaard, two proven winners who counted on Kuss being at their side when the going got steep.

Kuss, who turned 29 during the Vuelta, knows that starting the Tour as an acknowledged and designated team captain is quite different than how he managed to win the Vuelta.

“I had a bit of an imposter’s syndrome,” Kuss said. “I never went into this season or this race ever thinking about or wanting any leadership. I was perfectly content in my role. As we know, halfway through this race, things changed a lot for me.”

Kuss stepped up impressively across the Vuelta and pressed his case once it became obvious he had a realistic chance of winning.

Preparing, building for, and then delivering on the world stage at the Tour is quite something else.

“The Vuelta is my favorite race. I’ve raced it every year since I turned pro,” Kuss said this week. “When the race started, I was only thinking about helping Jonas and Primož. In fact, it was already mapped out which stages I would sit up and take it a bit easier, and which stages I really needed to be there for the team.”

Of course, never say never.

Kuss and his emergence as a grand tour threat will have immediate impacts on his racing future. Teams and rivals will be less likely to let him ride away in breakaways unchallenged.

Remco Evenepoel was forced to eat his words at the Vuelta when he called Kuss “an outsider” for victory going into the decisive time trial.

“A ‘gregario’ didn’t win this Vuelta, the strongest in the Vuelta won,” said UAE Team Emirates’ Juan Ayuso. “When he rode into that breakaway, I thought, watch out, and then he surprised everyone in the time trial. He was the strongest and he demonstrated it across the race, sometimes without the help from his teammates, so no one deserves it more than him.”

Kuss: ‘I like playing the joker role’

Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič flank Kuss in Madrid. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kuss is one of the peloton’s most lethal climbers, and his rivals know it.

He packs the horsepower to attack off the front of GC groups, not just ride away in breakaways and take big chunks of time. And that makes him even more dangerous.

In fact, Kuss typically would sit up after his hard work at the end of the decisive climbing stages was done, something that both allowed him to save his legs for the next day but also kept him high on the GC.

If Kuss is allowed to keep racing all the way to the line, Jumbo-Visma will have another tactical card to play in future Tours.

“Normally I will be a super domestique again next year, but I also like playing the role as a ‘joker,'” Kuss told media this week. “That’s also motivating for me, to work for a leader and also be able to race. I haven’t lost the pleasure of helping others.”

On Sunday, Jumbo-Visma will take its seventh Grand Tour victory as a team. American Sepp Kuss will have been a member of all seven of those winning teams. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/SHnPQYJdI9 — Neal Rogers 🇺🇦 (@nealrogers) September 14, 2023

Some are predicting an inside-the-bus power struggle coming into 2024 at Jumbo-Visma.

Roglič, at 34, might not have many more shots at the Tour. After crashing out in 2022 and racing to win the Giro in May and skipping the Tour this year, the Slovenian will want to return to the Tour with full leadership powers in 2024.

Vingegaard will also want a shot at a third-straight yellow jersey, and might not be keen to share leadership with Roglič or a rising Kuss.

There are some whispers that Kuss could lead at the Giro next year, and then slot back into his more familiar role as super domestique at the Tour.

Kuss said, however, he’d like to return to the Vuelta next year. Would Jumbo-Visma let the peloton’s best climbing domestique have free range at the Giro at the expense of risking the Tour?

“I really want to come back next year and have the No. 1 on my back, and no matter what happens next year, I will be happy to be the defending champion,” Kuss said of the Vuelta. “That’s something only a few people can say. That would be very special.”

If Kuss raced the Tour-Vuelta combo again, that would give Jumbo-Visma three cards to play off against what will be a very motivated Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), who is expected to make his Tour debut in 2024.

There’s already speculation that Kuss, or perhaps Roglič, would leave Jumbo-Visma to seek an outright leadership at another team. Kuss’ deal with the Dutch outfit ends in 2024, and there’s no hint that he’d be interested in leaving.

Several teams, however, have deep pockets and are keen to lift their GC game, including Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar, and Lidl-Trek.

But as Plugge cautioned, if Kuss, Roglič, or others might be tempted to leave, then they’d be racing against Vingegaard and the Jumbo-Visma might.

“Everyone knows their best chance of winning [a grand tour] is if they’re on this team,” Plugge said. “Everyone gets a say of what they want to do and we work it out as a team, and everyone gets their chance. That’s how we race.”

Waiting for the right Tour de France course

Could a yellow jersey be in the future for Kuss? (Photo: VINCENT KALUT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Every Tour de France course and route is different, and the number of time trial kilometers, mountaintop finales, uneven breakaway opportunities, and sprint stages changes every year.

For Kuss to have any chance of winning the yellow jersey in the next few years, he would need a pure climber’s course.

What might that look like?

If Tour organizers deliver a course with 35km or more of individual time trials, Kuss would simply be out-gunned.

At the Vuelta, he managed to save his red jersey after a superb defense on the relatively short 25km course in Valladolid, but if that course had been another five or 10km longer, Kuss likely might not have won the Vuelta because his margin would have been erased entirely or greatly reduced.

Tour organizers are loathe to admit it, but they will build courses that they believe will deliver the most unpredictable, competitive race.

In 2012, for example, the Tour served up a time trial-heavy course that was clearly in favor of Bradley Wiggins, who went on to win Britain’s first yellow jersey and trigger a cycling boom that lasted a decade.

Some expect the Tour to deliver a course ideal for Pogačar and Evenepoel for 2024 that will be loaded with explosive ramps, punchy uphill finales, and classics-style terrain that could put the long-distance climbing legs of Vingegaard on the defense.

Perhaps the Tour would like to see an American rider shine once again in the Tour. After all, it’s been a long time since a U.S. rider won the yellow jersey, and the American market is an important one for Tour owners ASO.

Perhaps in 2025, Tour might deliver a route ideal for a pure climber, and that’s where Kuss might see his best chance. A route short on time trials and heavy on long, never-ending climbs could play into his hands.

A crash here, an escape there, and some good luck piled on, and anything can happen.

That’s the magic of the Tour.

Kuss realizes his Vuelta victory has touched a nerve among American fans.

“It is of course not the Tour de France, but it is a big step forward,” Kuss said. “More and more people are realizing what it means for the United States. Hopefully, I have also been able to inspire many people or get people excited about racing.

“In any case, things are going well for American cycling, with guys like Matteo Jorgenson, Neilson Powless, and Brandon McNulty also showing great things.”

Right now, Kuss isn’t worrying about that too much.

He’s celebrating with family and friends and will return to Colorado for a hometown visit to Durango.

“Relax and chill,” Kuss said of his off-season. “I will keep training a bit because that is smart. The Vuelta was my last race of the year, so I kind of stopped at my peak this season.”

After five straight grand tours dating back to 2022, Kuss deserves a break.

What his future holds remains to be seen. The Vuelta in his pocket, a grand tour victory changes everything.