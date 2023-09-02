Can Sepp Kuss win the Vuelta a España?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

OLIVA, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss was laughing at the finish line Friday after brushing off a late-stage crash at the Vuelta a España.

“Maybe I used up all my luck yesterday,” Kuss said. “I had nowhere to go.”

Kuss crashed, but not really. The Colorado climber was caught up in a pileup, just the kind of thing that can end weeks, months, and even years of work in an instant.

This time, the cycling gods were with him. And maybe that’s why he was laughing.

A week into this Vuelta, and Kuss is in pole position after his fireworks Thursday.

So the question begs: Can he win the whole enchilada?

Following his emotional stage victory in Thursday’s broiler at Javalambre, Kuss is just eight seconds out of the leader’s jersey behind French phenom Lenny Martinez.

And even more importantly, Kuss carved out a gap of about two-and-a-half minutes on all the top GC favorites.

In grand tours, that’s a very big head start.

After fully enjoying his stage victory the day before, Kuss downplayed his chances again in comments before the start of Friday’s stage.

“I am very happy to have won the stage, and it would have been nice to have taken the jersey, but we have two candidates who are very good for the overall,” Kuss said, referring to Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. “We’re in a great position for the team right now.”

Kuss poured everything into winning Thursday’s stage, and despite his massive jump in the GC, he remains committed to helping Roglič and Vingegaard.

There is only one American on the Vuelta record books, and that was Chris Horner in 2013.

Can Kuss win the red jersey when the Vuelta ends September 17 in Madrid?

Pressure? What pressure? Kuss is riding the wave right now.

Jumbo-Visma now packs three aces to play

Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Primož Roglič cross the line after gapping their rivals. (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo)

Jumbo-Visma celebrated the Kuss victory overnight Thursday with some champagne. In case you missed it, check social media. Kuss guzzled an entire bottle of “cava” to top off the moment.

In the much more serious business of winning grand tours, Jumbo-Visma hopes to use his GC position to its collective advantage against the team’s most direct rivals Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and UAE Team Emirates, which also has three candidates floating high in the GC.

For team brass, the Kuss coup is just what the race needed after a few rough days to open the 2023 Tour.

“With Sepp really being there now in GC, you can speak about a perfect day,” Marc Reef sport director told Velo and other journalists Friday.

“The rivals now have to drop Sepp as well, so that’s something we can profit from,” Reef said. “It depends on the circumstances of the race. Sepp can remain a threat on GC.”

What needs to happen for Kuss to win?

First off, Kuss cannot afford to lose time in transition stages. He’s quite good at staying at the nose of the peloton, but he was seen floating at the back a few times Friday.

And then he dodged a bullet Friday. No wonder he was almost giddy at the line.

One big plus for Kuss is that the worst — or best, if you’re a climber — is yet to come.

There’s plenty of vertical remaining in this Vuelta for Kuss to drive and defend his advantage, including epic stages to the Col du Tourmalet and the Angliru in the back half of the race. And there’s a whole lot more suffering packed in between.

The mood inside the Jumbo-Visma bus couldn’t be better right now.

Roglič is recovered from his crash in stage 2, and Vingegaard seems to have blown out the cobwebs and hint of a cold that dogged him in Andorra in stage 3.

And now with Kuss, the ever-reliable climbing domestique at the the top of the GC, the so-called “Yellow Jackets” are ready to sting when it counts in the back-half of the Vuelta.

“We have ‘GC Kuss’ in the race, he has a lot of time and we took back the time we lost in the team time trial,” said Jumbo-Visma teammate Attila Valter. “I think it was a perfect day for us.

“We didn’t take the leader’s jersey, we don’t have to defend,” Attila said. “I hope we’ll still have the red jersey in this race. It’s still along way to go so it’s nice to not defend it already.”

Time trial could prove costly to GC chances

Kuss will need a strong TT if he wants to retain the gains he made Thursday. (Photo: Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Without overlooking Saturday’s summit finale at Xorret de Catí, many are already focusing on Tuesday’s 25.8km individual time trial in Valladolid to open the second week.

That’s where Kuss could cede many of the gains he earned Thursday, not only to his teammates, but also to defending champion and reigning world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel.

“We also still need to do the TT, and when you look to the last TT’s, maybe Sepp will lose everything to Remco, but he will still be there,” Reef said. “We will have three guys to pay attention to, and Remco is by himself.”

So far, Jumbo-Visma and everyone else on the team seems to be dancing around the question if Kuss could win this Vuelta.

Kuss finished a career-best eighth in the 2021 Vuelta, yet many of rivals know that giving him this much rope will prove difficult to reel back in.

“As long as they think he is a threat that is good for us,” Reef said. “He also did top-10s in the past in the GC in the grand tours. He knows how to handle a three-week grand tour, and he can stay at a very high level.”

Still a lot could happen. If Kuss hangs tough in Saturday’s finale and limits his losses in the time trial, he might slot into red as soon as Tuesday.

And being in the lead changes everything.

Would Roglič and Vingegaard attack their teammate? If they only follow Evenepoel’s wheel, could Kuss have a free ride to Madrid?

Reef said that would be up to their rivals.

“We really believe in Sepp, so he could fight for the stage and make a jump in the GC,” Reef said. “There are still two weeks, and a lot can happen. When you have three guys, it’s better.”

Jumbo-Visma is chasing the rare treble of winning all three grand tours in one season. Everyone inside the bus seems to be working toward that goal, regardless of who might be on the top step.

Nearly everyone agrees if it’s Kuss that he deserves it. Now let’s see if the race tilts his way for two more weeks.