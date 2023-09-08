Coppi, Froome…Kuss? Sepp Kuss latest superdomestique to seek grand tour glory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Watching Sepp Kuss riding in the red jersey of the Vuelta a España this week has been a surreal experience. Here was this self-proclaimed team helper not only wearing the red jersey as race leader but also acting like one.

When the peloton was riding tempo behind the day’s breakaways, the 28-year-old American had two or three domestiques protecting him from the wind, while his team’s two superstars, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič, rode behind or alongside him.

At feed zones, Kuss no longer grabbed musettes or went to the team car to collect bidons—helpers brought them to him. And when his biggest rival, defending champion Remco Evenepoel, sprinted clear on the steep uphill finish at Laguna Negra, it was Kuss who jumped on his wheel, not one of Jumbo-Visma’s grand tour winners.

It’s possible that Kuss will falter on one of the giant mountaintop finishes that lie ahead and that he won’t ride into Madrid on September 17 with his red jersey intact. It’s also possible that he will remain strong and win this 78th edition of the Vuelta. If he does succeed, Kuss will join a handful of other support riders who’ve won grand tours, including such names as Coppi, Altig, Aimar, Cunego and Froome.

Yes, Fausto Coppi started the 1940 Giro d’Italia, his first grand tour, as a gregario for the Legnano team leader Gino Bartali—who had already won the Giro twice as well as the Tour de France. Luck was on the 20-year-old Coppi’s side, because on just the second day, Bartali crashed after hitting a stray dog and lost five minutes. The team leader was banged up, and his injuries forced him to lose more time during the first week.

Halfway through the Giro, Coppi was lying third overall before he made a series of attacks on the mountainous stage 11, going solo through a violent thunderstorm, to win the stage by almost four minutes and take the leader’s pink jersey. He kept it to the finish in Milan, though Bartali rescued him in the Dolomites—first when Coppi stopped with a stomach upset, vomiting, and then when the younger man had two flat tires at critical junctures.

Both Bartali and Coppi won the Giro and Tour, but neither won the Vuelta. That’s why, in 1962, Jacques Anquetil started the Vuelta instead of the Giro in a bid to become the first rider to win all three grand tours. It looked like a shoo-in for the French superstar when on stage 2 he and half his St. Raphaël team led a 13-man break that finished 10 minutes ahead of the peloton.

The team kept the Vuelta’s yellow jersey for the rest of the race, swapping it between its support riders Shay Elliott and Rudi Altig, with Anquetil sitting in fourth, waiting to claim the overall victory in an 82-kilometer time trial (his specialty), two days from the finish.

That was the plan, but the ambitious Altig—riding his first grand tour—won most of the field sprints and picked up more than three minutes in time bonuses. At the start of the time trial in Bayonne, Elliott was first on GC by 22 seconds from Altig, with Anquetil in fifth at 4:43. Anquetil was the seven-time winner of the Grand Prix des Nations, the virtual world TT championship, held over a 100 kilometer distance, and he had won the 1961 edition by 10 minutes from the second-place rider—so beating his teammates by five minutes over 82 kilometers looked simple.

Well, he did ride the stage 6:39 faster than Elliott. But Altig, whose only previous time trialing experience was winning two world track pursuit titles over 5 kilometers, stunned the world by matching Anquetil for the two-plus hours of effort to beat the Frenchman by one second! So, Altig won the Vuelta and a shocked (and humiliated) Anquetil feigned a stomach upset and didn’t start the final stage.

Italian rider Fausto Coppi (1919 – 1960) near the snow line in the French Alps during the Tour de France, July 1951. Original publication: Picture Post – 5381 – The Greatest Show On Earth – pub. 18th August 1951 (Photo by Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Four years later, after winning three more Tours and another Giro, and returning to the Vuelta (in 1963) to win that too, Anquetil began the 1966 Tour in search of a sixth overall victory. This was the year that Raymond Poulidor, who’d finished second in the previous two Tours, looked destined to win. However, after Altig (now on the Italian team Molteni) led the GC for the opening nine days, the race turned on its head on stage 10.

A series of attacks by what seemed to be riders not dangerous on GC resulted in the main favorites finishing seven minutes behind an 18-man group that contained one of Anquetil’s domestiques, Lucien Aimar, and the Dutchman Jan Janssen—who’d won the sprinters’ green jersey at the previous two Tours.

A week later, following a critical stage in the Alps, when Anquetil and Poulidor left the other favorites behind on the Galibier, Janssen was in the yellow jersey by 27 seconds over Aimar with Poulidor in sixth (at 3:36) and Anquetil seventh (at 4:44). It was then that Anquetil’s Ford France team decided to favor Aimar’s bid for overall victory.

The next day, which ended with two minor climbs into Turin, a non-dangerous breakaway went up the road, and with Poulidor’s Mercier team messing up their tactics, Aimar joined a small chase group on the climbs to finish the stage two minutes clear of the favorites and take the yellow jersey.

Anquetil quit the race two days later, happy that his lieutenant Aimar was on his way to winning the Tour ahead of Janssen and Poulidor—who finished only two minutes behind in Paris.

In more recent times, the best example of a support rider winning a grand tour ahead of his team leader came in the 2004 Giro. After 15 stages, the big favorite and Saeco team leader Gilberto Simoni was in fourth place overall, 21 seconds ahead of his lieutenant, the 22-year-old Damiano Cunego—who was riding the race for the second time after placing 33rd in 2003.

They were about 90 seconds behind the pink jersey, Yaroslav Popovych, so the Saeco team decided to attack the race leader on the first Dolomites stage. Simoni’s big attack on the day’s main climb was marked by the race leader. Cunego immediately countered, and with the help of two Saeco teammates dropping back from an earlier breakaway, he went on to win the stage solo while a frustrated Simoni finished almost three minutes back. Upstart Cunego had won the Giro.

As for the Vuelta, the most unusual instance of lieutenants beating their team leaders came in 2011. The prerace favorites that year were previous Vuelta winners Vincenzo Nibali and Denis Menchov, along with Brad Wiggins. Going into the critical stage 10 time trial, the GC showed Nibali in third, Wiggins in 13th (three seconds ahead of Team Sky colleague Chris Froome) and Menchov in 21st (1:32 behind 10th placed teammate Juan José Cobo).

After the TT, where the two Sky riders were second and third, Froome took over the red jersey with Wiggins in third at 20 seconds, Nibali fourth at 31 seconds, Cobo eighth at 1:47 and Menchov 13th at 2:35.

With four summit finishes in the second half of the Vuelta, a GC battle between team leaders Wiggins, Nibali and Menchov was expected.

Instead, after a stalemate on the first of these uphill finishes, the second one saw Cobo finish 20 seconds ahead of the others; the third, up the Angliru, resulted in a stage win for Cobo ahead of Froome at 20 seconds and Wiggins at 46 seconds, with Menchov and Nibali more than three minutes back; and the fourth summit finish saw a thrilling fight for the red jersey between the two support riders, Froome and Cobo.

The Englishman won the stage by one second, but Cobo held on to the overall lead by 13 seconds—a gap that stayed the same until Madrid.

So, a Spanish domestique celebrated the victory at the 2011 Vuelta. But eight years later, after extensive analysis of Cobo’s biological passport and retroactive drug tests, Cobo was stripped of his results between 2008 and 2011 and Froome was declared the winner.

At this year’s Vuelta, with so many summit finishes ahead, including the Angliru next Wednesday, maybe Sepp Kuss will relinquish his hard-earned leadership; but like those team helpers from the past, he won’t give up without a fight.