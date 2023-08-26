Eddie Dunbar brings Giro d’Italia momentum into underdog GC push at Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There’s a lot of talk on the eve of the Vuelta a España about the clear favorites for the overall, but grand tours are curious beasts.

What is expected doesn’t often pan out, something two of those favorites might well acknowledge. Primož Roglič has won three consecutive editions of the Vuelta, but he had to leave the race last year after a crash on stage 16.

The after effects of crashes also put paid to his participation in the 2021 and 2020 Tours de France, while Remco Evenepoel — another Vuelta favorite — had to exit this year’s Giro d’Italia due to COVID-19.

Roglič, Evenepoel and Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard are the three obvious choices for the final podium, but nothing is certain.

That point was made this week by Eddie Dunbar, who is regarded by some as an outside possibility for a podium place.

“When you look at it on paper, there are three names that stand out,” the Irishman told Velo on Thursday. “But then you still have the likes of Ayuso, Almeida, ‘G’ [Geraint Thomas – ed.] … ‘G’ is going well, he’s targeting this race since the Giro, so he’s going to be definitely there or thereabouts. And then there are plenty of other guys as well.

“It doesn’t take too much to have a bad day or two here in the Vuelta. So, yeah, obviously on paper, there’s a couple of names that stand out. But there’s a lot of racing to be done in three weeks. And there’ll be a lot of chopping and changing, I reckon.”

Dunbar is leading the Jayco-AlUla team in the race and is vying to improve upon the seventh overall he took in this year’s Giro d’Italia. He was sitting fourth with three days to go but came down with bronchitis-type symptoms and slipped three places by the end. Upon reflection, he was still encouraged by how that campaign went.

What did he learn from it that can be put to use for this Vuelta?

“I think it’s just knowing the work we’d done beforehand in training was good, and that the approach was good. It was my first attempt at riding GC in a grand tour, and the second attempt at doing a grand tour,” he said. “So I think the whole process was good. You were up there with the best and there was a lot learned from it.”

There were also physical benefits too, something he hopes will stand to him in Spain.

“Obviously after the Giro you have three hard weeks in the legs, a grand tour in the legs, which just makes everything a little bit easier after. Like, training was a bit easier. There was confidence there. Everything just feels that bit easier, which is good.”

Dunbar is banking on that acquired strength helping him over the next three weeks. And so too the benefits of his first-ever high altitude training camp, carried out in Andorra in the weeks before the race. He believes his form is in a good place, and said on Thursday he’s looking forward to finally getting going.

So what about tactics, specifically how to take on those who have already won grand tours?

He believes it’s possible to predict a little of what can happen and then, after that, he feels it’s down to the form and tactics each rider brings to the table.

“You have to look at the lineup that the teams bring to the race,” he explained. “When you do that, it’s clear that there are a couple of teams that are going to try to control the race, to make the race hard.

“I think the main thing is, you get to the point where there’s a reduced number of people there [on key climbs], like 15 guys. And then after that, then it’s just about legs. And whether that’s making a move, or going with a move that’s going to be decisive, it’s about picking that right moment to use a bullet, if that makes sense. And hoping that you have the legs to be there.”