Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana

Eddie Dunbar, Filippo Zana exits leave Jayco-AlUla with fewer options at Vuelta a España

Aussie team loses one to a crash and another to a stomach bug, with fears that more could lose pace.

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

BURRIANA, Spain (Velo) — Jayco-AlUla lost two key riders in Wednesday’s fifth stage at the Vuelta a España.

Eddie Dunbar crashed out in the neutral zone, while Filippo Zana later abandoned due to stomach problems.

Team officials said more details would be provided later.

Dunbar started the Vuelta with high hopes of equally his seventh place showing at the Giro d’Italia in May.

Also read:

The 26-year-old Irishman, however, twice crashed heavily during Saturday’s opening team time trial, once with several teammates and again a second time later in the rain-marred and controversial start. He later lost time on Monday’s stage to Andorra.

Dunbar sounded confident of another top-10 ahead of this weekend.

“I think it’s just knowing the work we’d done beforehand in training was good, and that the approach was good. It was my first attempt at riding GC in a grand tour, and the second attempt at doing a grand tour,” he told Velo’s Shane Stokes. “So I think the whole process was good. You were up there with the best and there was a lot learned from it.”

Zana abandoned mid-stage Wednesday, and one of the sport directors told Spanish TV that Michael Hepburn was also not feeling great. The team is hopeful it won’t lose three riders on the same day.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar), and Kobe Goosens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) also did not start. All three crashed late in Tuesday’s stage.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

