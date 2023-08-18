Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal ‘hungry for the win’ for Ineos Grenadiers at Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal top the Ineos Grenadiers teamsheet for what’s looking to be a veritable general classification royal rumble at the Vuelta a España.

The British former super-squad will face down the season’s two reigning grand tour champions Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, and defending maillot rojo Remco Evenepoel in its quest to win its first three-week race in more than two years.

“This is a very strong group of riders who are ready to take on this race. We start every grand tour hungry for the win, and I know every single rider is going to give everything for the team and each other,” deputy principal Rod Ellingworth said.

“We have had some great results in 2023 and this group, along with the tremendous set of staff backing them up, will give their absolute best over three weeks of tough racing on some of the hardest parcours in cycling.”

Thomas braces for Giro rematch with Roglič, Evenepoel

Thomas was stunned by Roglič in the Giro’s stage 20 time trial. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Although Thomas shares headline billing alongside Bernal for the Spanish tour, it’s the Welshman who will lead Ineos Grenadiers into the opening stage next Saturday.

The 37-year-old GC warhorse will be backed by rising Dutchman Thymen Arensman – who finished sixth overall at this year’s Giro d’Italia – and top domestiques like Filippo Ganna, Laurens De Plus, and Omar Fraile.

“I’m going there to try and get the best result possible for the team,” Thomas said. “It will be nice to go for some stages and the GC as well, and just see how I’m doing after the first half of the race.”

Thomas has unfinished business with the season’s grand tours.

He embraced underdog status at the Giro this spring and flexed back against Roglič and Evenepoel to the point that he was just one heartbreaking time trial away from winning the maglia rosa.

Roglič, Evenepoel, and Vingegaard carry top-favorites status into the Vuelta’s Barcelona start. And with UAE Emirates also bringing a double threat of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida to Barcelona, every slot at the top of GC will be come hard-earned.

Thomas will be counting on the racing nous that carried him to third at the 2022 Tour de France and second in the race for the 2023 pink jersey.

“It’s going to be a cracking field: Ayuso’s one of the leading young riders around at the moment; Remco as well, Roglič too, and possibly Almeida, so that’s the whole podium of the Giro. Jonas is also apparently going, so it’s going to be a star-studded line-up,” he said.

“That’s what motivates you as well, knowing that all the best guys are going to be there, so the goal is to go and do your best and hopefully come out on top; but it’s certainly going to be tough.”

Bernal continues comeback with Tour-Vuelta double

Bernal races the Vuelta with an eye to the future. (Photo: Joan Cros Garcia – Corbis/Getty Images)

Bernal is Ineos Grenadiers’ last grand tour winner and continues to harbor a dream to return to the top of the Tour de France, which he won in 2019.

The 26-year-old counted it a victory in itself that he made it to Paris at the Tour last month in what was his first grand tour since his devestating crash in winter 2022.

The Colombian is looking to build on that foundation with a view to his own long-term ambitions.

“When I think back to the beginning of the year, I wasn’t sure where I was going to be at this point in time; I dreamt of doing the Tour and the Vuelta, so this selection means a lot,” he said.

“As you all know, it’s a long comeback process and I’m just so happy my body has improved so much that I’m going to take to the start line of another great three-week race this year.”

The Vuelta rolls out of Barcelona for a short TTT on Saturday 26.

With powerhouse riders Thomas, Ganna, and Arensman all taking pulls, don’t be surprised to see a Grenadier – maybe even Bernal – wearing the race’s first red jersey.

Ineos Grenadiers line up for 2023 Vuelta a España: