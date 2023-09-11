Geraint Thomas warns Vingegaard, Roglič might attack Sepp Kuss: ‘I won’t be surprised if they did’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss will win this Vuelta a España if his Jumbo-Visma teammates don’t attack him.

That’s according to Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who said the American looks solid in red, but wondered if superstar teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič will be content to sit back and watch.

“If he’ll win? I think it’s more down to his teammates, really, if they will attack him or not,” Thomas said Monday. “I won’t be surprised if they did, to be honest.”

When asked by Velo during a media call Monday, the 2018 Tour winner said he doesn’t expect riders with the caliber of Vingegaard or Roglič to simply sit on their hands in the closing week of the Vuelta.

“Vingegaard didn’t come here to ride around here, did he?” Thomas said. “A Tour de France champion, for someone like him to commit to come here, he wants to win it.”

Also read:

So far, there doesn’t seem to be any hints of tension or dissension inside the Jumbo-Visma bus.

Kuss is a popular figure within the team, and he was a key teammate in all four of Roglič’s grand tour victories (three Vuelta titles and one Giro) and both of Vingegaard’s yellow jersey wins.

Will they both pay back the favor and ride to support Kuss all the way to Madrid?

That will be a burning question across the final week of racing at this Vuelta.

Thomas: ‘I’ve been in that position’

Thomas and Froome, shown here at the 2018 Tour of Britain, fought all the way to Paris in that year’s Tour de France. (Photo: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Thomas knows from experience what it’s like to be in the same situation as Kuss.

For years, Thomas was an essential part of the “Sky train” in the 2010s, and played loyal helper and understudy to Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome as they won a string of yellow jerseys at the Tour de France.

Thomas saw his chance in the 2018 Tour, but Froome raced to win all the way to Paris in what would have been a fifth yellow jersey.

The pair tried keep their emotions in check during the race, but Thomas was pushed and challenged by Froome across the final week of that Tour.

The Ineos Grenadiers superstar said he expects similar sparks in the final week of the Vuelta.

“At the end of the day, it’s top-level sport,” Thomas said. “I’ve been in that position when you’ve been a domestique and you’ve ridden for a leader for a long time, and that leader doesn’t necessarily want to let you win, either.

“He wants to try to win himself.”

The comments come as the Vuelta enters its final decisive phase, with three hard climbing stages set for the middle of this week across the notoriously steep mountains of Asturias.

Saturday’s rollercoaster stage in the mountains north of Madrid also presents a stiff challenge in prime terrain for ambushes.

Though the closest direct rival not on his team is Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is 2:37 back, Thomas wondered if Roglič, second at 1:37 back, and Vingegaard, third at 1:44 back, present a more menacing threat to Kuss.

So far, Kuss has been able to maintain his lead without any hint of overt aggression from either of the team’s superstar leaders.

On Friday, Vingegaard attacked to victory on the Col du Tourmalet, but was constantly checking back to gauge the action behind, and Kuss even had to legs to bridge closer to the Dane to further gap his most direct rivals.

With Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) now out of the GC picture, riders like Ayuso or Enric Mas (Movistar) will have to take up the challenge to break the stranglehold Jumbo-Visma has atop the leaderboard.

Would Vingegaard or Roglič perhaps follow an attack from one of the GC challengers, and then just keep on going?

Thomas will be watching with a knowing eye.

“I don’t know what Vingegaard is going to do, but I can’t see him just sitting there and letting his teammate win,” Thomas said.

“Same with Primož, he’s won this race three times, but I know what he’s like, and he’s a winner,” Thomas said. “So it will be interesting.”

Thomas impressed with Kuss: ‘I said from the start, no chance’

Vingegaard and Kuss celebrate atop the Col du Tourmalet. (Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas, who saw his own GC hopes crumble in the first week with a string of mishaps, said he initially never expected Kuss to contend for the overall victory.

“I said from the start, no chance, I just couldn’t see it,” Thomas said during a media call. “It’s incredible really.”

Thomas was on the bruising end in May when Kuss propelled Roglič to victory at the Giro, and then watched from the sidelines as he helped Vingegaard to win the Tour.

“At the Giro, during the first two weeks, he didn’t have to do too much, but you still have to get around the race. And then he was incredible in that last week for Primož,” Thomas said.

“And at the Tour, maybe he was just outside the top-10 [12th] after his crash, that takes a lot.

“And to come here and do what he’s done, but it’s been crazy really,” Thomas said. “I thought he’d be strong for the first half, and then start to tail off, but he’s showing no signs of that. It’s incredible what he’s doing.”

Thomas, 37, also hinted that he is very close to finalizing a deal to stay in the peloton at least through next year, but refused to divulge more details, except to say “news will be coming very soon.”