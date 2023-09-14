‘I feel they are not being fair to Kuss’: Sean Kelly questions actions of Roglič, Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Their expressions said it all.

After Primož Roglič gave two meandering, somewhat contradictory interviews after Wednesday’s stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, saying that he is at the race to do his personal best, that the best rider should win, that he ramped up the pace to go mano a mano, but also saying that he told Sepp Kuss ‘keep fighting, keep believing,’ the Eurosport/GCN analysts were left looking gobsmacked.

1988 Vuelta winner Sean Kelly, former professionals Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd and TV anchor Orla Chennaoui were largely questioning of Roglič’s actions and motivations, plus those of Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma, saying that their tactics were not correct in this final week of the Vuelta a España.

Pointing to Vingegaard’s attack on Tuesday’s final climb and Roglič’s surge towards the end of Wednesday’s stage to the Angliru, they concluded that the riders’ occasional pronouncements that they wanted Kuss to win as being hollow, and at variance with their actual actions.

Kelly echoed that in a detailed interview with Velo on Wednesday evening.

“The team is doing an amazing ride in having three guys at the top of the general classification,” he said. “And it’s an opportunity for them to pay back Sepp Kuss. As we said on the studio debate, he’s done so much for the two, Vingegaard and Roglič.

“In the post-race interviews, we heard Roglič talking about riding on and [not being able] to slow down, he gave some answers there. But it was all a lot of baloney.”

Kelly points out that on a crowd-thronged mountain and in a high-adrenalin situation it can be hard to know exactly what is happening, in terms of who is being dropped and when, and to decide what to do.

But he points out that Roglič didn’t survey the damage his attack was doing nor how it was affecting Kuss, their teammate and the ongoing race leader.

“I think it’s a bit unfair from both of those guys,” he continued. “More so from Roglič because Vingegaard only followed today. But then again Vingegaard attacked yesterday, a long way out when he still had a teammate from Jumbo riding on the front.

“Normally if you have the leader’s jersey, and the second and third overall are your teammates, then you ride defensively. You just wait for the others to make a move and you can follow one by one. But Vingegaard also went on the attack yesterday, so I feel they are not being very fair to Kuss.”

Sepp Kuss comes under pressure on the Alto de l’Angrilu climb as teammate Primož Roglic drives the pace. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

‘There are contradictions all over’

Kuss has been an integral part of Jumbo-Visma since joining in 2018. Roglič and Vingegaard have acknowledged as such, noting that he has been an important factor in every grand tour they have won.

It’s fair to say that without him, some of those victories may well not have been secured.

The 2020 Vuelta a España is a case in point. Kuss did a huge amount of work for Roglič on stage 12 to the top of the Angliru, helping him to limit his losses after he came under pressure. The Slovenian acknowledged as such after the summit, saying that Kuss would otherwise have won the stage had he not slowed to help.

With the American instead riding to pace Roglič, the duo finished 26 seconds behind the day’s winner Hugh Carthy, and ten seconds behind Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Roglič ultimately won the Vuelta ahead of Carapaz by just 24 seconds.

Fast forward to this year’s race. When Kuss got into the key breakaway and won stage six, then took over the race lead two days later, the Jumbo-Visma team leaders were complementary and appeared to be supportive. They spoke about how much Kuss had done over the years for them and how he had helped them win their grand tours.

Then, when Roglič and Vingegaard moved into second and third overall on stage 13, the feeling was that the team was on its way to a historic clean sweep of the three grand tours in one season, as well as one-two-three in the general classification.

The impression given was that Kuss would be given his chance.

Roglič and Vingegaard are certain to have future opportunities to win grand tours; it is unclear if Kuss will be in this same position again.

From left: US cyclist Greg LeMond alongside Irishman Sean Kelly during the 7th stage of the Tour de France between Le Havre and Argentan, 12 July 1991. (Photo: Pascal Pavani/AFP via Getty Images)

“There are contradictions all over,” Kelly said. “The answers from Roglič and Vingegaard, they say they would like to see Kuss winning. Well, if they would like to see Kuss winning, they’re not helping the situation at all. They are making it more difficult for him, and looking like they are the ones who are trying to put him under pressure. Yesterday [Tuesday] Vingegaard and today Roglič.

“Then they come out with these answers, ‘yeah, but I have to ride, that’s what I am here for, the team…’ But unless it is team orders that they don’t want Kuss to win… If that’s the case, it would be good to know that.”

Certainly their actions suggest they are looking after their own interests rather than on defending the lead. On Tuesday Vingegaard attacked from four kilometers out and reduced his deficit by 1’15. Roglič also attacked in the finale and reclaimed four seconds.

On Wednesday Roglič’s surge on the Angliru ultimately saw he and Vingegaard hit the line 19 seconds ahead of Kuss. With time bonuses taken into account. Vingegaard will start Thursday’s stage just eight seconds behind Kuss. Roglič is now just 1’08 back.

Kelly believes there is a lack of sincerity in the post-race interviews.

“You could see there at the finish with Kuss and Roglič, they were putting on the show, but you could feel that there was something not right there.”

There is certainly a lot of mixed messaging. Despite his attack on Tuesday, Vingegaard said on Wednesday that he hoped the American would go on to win the race overall.

For his part, Roglič said he wanted the chance to do his best, that he hoped the best man would win, but also said of Kuss. “‘Keep fighting, keep believing.’ He is doing great, he can make it.”

As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words.

‘Sepp is too much of a nice guy’

ALTU DE L’ANGLIRU, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Sepp Kuss of The United States – Red Leader Jersey and stage winner Primož Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo-Visma react after stage 17 of the 2023 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Several minutes after the finish on the Angliru, something peculiar happened. Kuss walked towards Roglič, who had his back to him. The American reached out and initiated a hug. The following conversation was caught by the TV camera.

Kuss [smiling]: When I came up to you I had like a weird feeling, you know…

Roglič [looking defensive]: No, no, no, I just ride my tempo… I didn’t…

Kuss: You know what I mean…

Roglič: Yeah, no no no

Kuss: I say if I drop I drop…

Roglič: [unintelligible]

The two then hugged again, Roglič looking uncomfortable with the exchange and avoiding eye contact at times, Kuss smiling and trying to keep the peace.

A Jumbo Battle On The Angliru! Vuelta a España Stage 17 Highlights | Watch live racing*, highlights & in-depth analysis: https://t.co/VuciWgDSgK (*some territory restrictions) #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/GBpFAxGWrA — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) September 13, 2023

Kelly believes the situation might be different if the race leader put his foot down “The problem is, I think, Sepp Kuss is too much of a nice guy. He should be saying in the team briefing, ‘look, I want to win this race, guys. I’ve done so much for you. If it’s possible than I can win… But if it’s not, then okay, you have the other two guys, you can try to win it.’

“If Kuss was in difficulty on the penultimate climb or something [it would be different]. But when you’re in a situation in the final kilometers, with three from the same team, it’s easy…

“Take the situation today, Roglič riding, Kuss getting dropped. You take the speed back a little bit, only a fraction. Kuss can stay in contact, and then they go to the finish and they decide who takes the stage win. It’s not like you have other riders in between and the tactic gets complicated.

“Because they are so good, because they are so dominant and the three of them are way out ahead timewise, it is as simple as anything.”

The fact that Wednesday was Kuss’ birthday made it even more fitting that they should have ridden to the finish together. Gifting him the stage—or, at the very least, not undermining his race lead—would have been a strong signal.

“That would be a lovely gesture, and a gesture that people would appreciate,” Kelly said. “I think Roglič certainly has lost a lot of fans in this race, and Vingegaard yesterday as well. Maybe not as much, but still.”

In fact, some have speculated that the actions of Roglič and Vingegaard may be about more than just the Vuelta. Roglič crashed out of the 2022 Tour and didn’t ride this year’s race, while Vingegaard won both editions. Roglič has said he wants to return to that race again next year. He will be 34 then and knows it may well be his last chance to win the Tour.

Is it possible that what is happening in Spain is a power struggle about leadership in the 2024 Tour, and that Kuss is caught in the crossfire?

“Yeah, I think there could be a bit of that,” Kelly agreed. “I think we see that today [Wednesday], and yesterday. Because when Vingegaard was away yesterday, there was a bit of a lull and the group was waiting. And then Roglič attacked. So that shows there was a little bit [happening] between them.

“And again today, Vingegaard just followed Roglič. So there is that, to be the leader and to show you are the best one.”

Bernard Hinault of France rides past Sean Kelly of Ireland during the 8th stage of the Tour de France on July 06, 1985. Kelly told Velo that he sees echoes of the Hinault-Greg LeMond rivalry in the 1986 Tour de France. “It often becomes a problem when you have too many chiefs in the one team. Who is going to be the leader? Your own teammates can become your biggest rivals.” (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

‘It’s definitely going to damage the image of the team’

Four stages remain in this year’s Vuelta. Friday and Sunday are likely bunch sprints; Thursday is the last summit finish in the race, and Saturday is constantly up and down, making for a very hard day in the saddle.

Time bonuses aside, the outcome of the red jersey will be decided either today or on Saturday.

Kelly believes there is a strong argument that Kuss should be guided home, that his past service and loyalty and, yes, cycling’s own code about race leadership, has earned him the right for the team’s full support.

He notes that even if Kuss is ‘always smiling and happy,’ and ‘probably not a guy who will tap on the table in the team bus and say, “look, I’d like to win this Vuelta, I’ve done a lot for your guys, and I’d like you to support me,” that team management should make that call.

Otherwise, he thinks that the current actions in the race are damaging to the team image, particularly at a time when it is searching for a new title sponsor.

“It is said that all publicity is good. And we are talking about Jumbo-Visma. Like, the debate today on The Breakaway [Eurosport/GCN’s post-race show] was all about Jumbo-Visma.

“But it’s definitely going to damage the image of the team. For a sponsor coming on board…I know the riders are riding so strongly in the race, but I think a sponsor maybe wouldn’t like it too much when you see the internal rivalry within the team.

“It’s not just the riders. It’s the people directing the team as well. Like, today on the Angliru, there should be a call from the DS in the car saying, ‘look, Sepp is struggling a little bit. Take it back a little bit, guys.’

“You need to be firm on that. It would be so easy to relay that message.”

Kelly believes that Jumbo-Visma are missing the bigger picture.

“I think winning this Vuelta with Kuss would be a better story than winning it with Roglič. I know Roglič is going for a record, okay, but to win the three big tours in one season, and to win a Vuelta with Kuss would be an amazing story.

“They could make things look so much better that way. But unfortunately, they don’t seem to be able to able to do that.”

He said those in the team car and the board room need to be stronger.

“Management has, I think, a big role in controlling the situation in the heat of the moment, at the end of the race.”

Four days remain. What will that team management do?