Is this the best start list ever for the Vuelta a España? It sure looks like it

The Vuelta a España always captures a few big fish.

Since it was slotted into the fall on the new-look racing calendar in 1995, every time a rider crashed out or got sick at the Tour de France, everyone would chime in, “the Vuelta just got a bit better.”

Every year, it seemed one or two big names would head to the Vuelta to chase the win or pursue form ahead of the world championships, typically scheduled two weeks after the Spanish grand tour finished.

Yet the 2023 Vuelta a España could be one for the history books.

Big name after big name is signing up to race.

For the first time, all three reigning grand tour winners — Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel — will be at the start line August 26 in Barcelona.

Behind them is a cavalcade of stars. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easy Post), Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexander Vlasov and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Jay Vine and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), and the list goes on.

Last year, eight former grand tour winners started the 2023 Vuelta, with Roglič and Carapaz, Jai Hindley, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Simon Yates, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde, and Chris Froome all lining up.

This year, there will “only” be six grand tour winners, but these are all still in their prime of their careers, not on some end-of-career farewell tour.

And that’s not counting the crème de la crème of the Spanish peloton.

Enric Mas (Movistar), Juan Ayuso and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), and David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) are all slated to start.

The start list is so deep, only Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is missing the big date.

A top slate of Americans are expected to start, including Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan) and possibly Kuss at Jumbo-Visma.

Check back to Velo for more coverage of all the pre-race hype and buildup going into the Vuelta a España, set for August 26 to September 17.