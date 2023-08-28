Is this Vuelta a España cursed? Crashes, deluges, tacks, and frayed nerves mark opening weekend

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MANRESA, Spain (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel crashing into a staffer after winning stage. Tents blowing over. Summer deluges. And that was just in the third stage of what’s been a wild opening trifecta of mayhem at the Vuelta a España.

There’s been at least nine big “polémicas” in only three stages. That’s a high ratio by any grand tour standard.

Rewind to Saturday, and teams were racing in the dark. Torrential rains clogged roads. Riders crashed like dominoes. Riders were protesting, Protesters were throwing tacks on the road. And “capos” were slowing down the bunch, pulling their best “Cancellara.”

Team buses were getting stuck on trees. Race barriers was blown over. The race jury was asking fans to preview video to check the time gaps. This was like the 10 plagues of Egypt, but on two wheels.

All we need now is for a dog — or perhaps a Spanish bull — to run onto the roadway.

So much happened in the first 72 hours of the Vuelta, people’s heads are spinning.

Here’s a quick rundown of the wacky things that have happened since Saturday:

Teams finish the team time trial in near-dark conditions. Barriers are blown over by gusting winds. Riders threaten a boycott over wet roads and a new GC point. Tacks are thrown onto the roadway apparently by Catalan separatists. Riders crash “like dominoes” on rain-slicked roads. Riders try to slow down the bunch going into a tricky circuit. Race jurors check with fans alongside the road to determine the GC. Team buses stuck by trees. Fans going to blows because it’s too crowded. Tents blown over at the finish line. Evenepoel crashes into a woman moments after storming to victory.

What the heck was going on?

Many were wondering if this Vuelta is cursed.

Defending champ Evenepoel certainly seems to think so.

“Fifty meters after crossing the line I crash into someone,” the brash Belgian said. “After three days in a row, I’ve had enough.”

Every grand tour sees drama

Sudden rains put a pall over the opening weekend. (Photo: Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Things happen in bike races. That’s nothing new. Who can forget Opi-Omi? Back in the 1970s, miners blocked the road at Paris-Nice, and Bernard Hinault went right into the melee and swapped punches with strikers trying to stop his race.

Protesters at the world championships this month actually glued themselves to the roadway — using petroleum-based glues, one would assume — to protest global warming.

Every grand tour sees its incidents. Bike races are an easy target. Tacks on the road; headlines for your favorite political cause.

Hold a bike race, and things are bound to happen, mostly good, but sometimes bad. That’s the nature of holding elite sport on real, every-day open roadways. Cycling’s outdoor stadium might make for some beautiful TV images, but it can get ugly in the trenches.

Dogs can wander into the race. Grandmas will stroll into the pedestrian crossing without looking. This spring at Strade Bianche, Demi Vollering was trying to out-sprint a horse that galloped onto the gravel roads of Tuscany.

Yet something seems askew in this Vuelta.

Is it just bad luck, or is something deeper troubling the Spanish grand tour?

“I don’t know if it’s worse,“ Joe Dombrowski told Velo. “It’s just a grand tour. Things are going to happen.”

No matter how you look at it, one has to admit there was some bad luck thrown at the Vuelta in its opening weekend in and around Barcelona.

It hadn’t rained there in more than a month. In fact, before Saturday’s “tormenta” blew in, everyone was worried about something else — extreme heat, with temperatures hovering close to 100F for weeks on end.

#LaVuelta23 So sad 😭 It’s hard navigating the wet streets of Barcelona. It’s a domino effect out there! 🥹😞 pic.twitter.com/77AESNIsGO — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) August 26, 2023

Starting the 2023 Vuelta in Barcelona already portended to something going wrong. Holding a grand tour is one of Europe’s biggest cities is asking for trouble.

The picturesque city is one of the top hot spots in Europe, and rightly so, but it’s a brawny, sprawling metropolis that spreads its tentacles for 30 miles along the Mediterranean coast.

Roads in any major European capital are not designed to handle a modern bicycle race.

Saturday’s team time trial weaved through the web a one-way streets, round-abouts, chicanes, and other urban “traffic furniture” designed to not only slow down cars, but to exasperate people to the point that they abandon their cars.

The Vuelta couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start than Saturday. An intense summer storm suddenly unloaded over Barcelona.

The team time trial devolved into a debacle as riders on the late-starting squads were racing in near-dark conditions as clouds shrouded the late-summer sun. It’s a testament to the peloton’s collective bike-handling skills that worse did not happen.

Vuelta race director Javier Guillén vehemently defended the race after Saturday’s fiasco.

“We’ve been here all week. We know what time it gets dark. What happened was something unpredictable,” Guillén said on Spanish TV. “The rains closed out the sun in a question of minutes. In no way were we planning to have the riders race in the dark. But the Vuelta is something so big we cannot just decide an hour before it starts to change the start times. That affects everything, from the road closures, to schedules, to how the riders prepare for the effort. ”

Sunday things were even worse.

The skies opened up even more with a Biblical like deluge. Eurosport journalist Laura Messenger shared a video of a roadway flooded by an overflowing river.

Along the Spanish Mediterranean, these freakish storms are called “gota fría,” when literally water falls from the sky en masse, usually come in the fall. It went from sunny conditions to Niagara in little more than one hour.

Riders were not in a good mood Sunday morning for stage 2, and threatened a protest when race organizers decided to take the GC at the top of Montjuïc, a hill overlooking the Barcelona port that’s home to the Olympic stadium, with just under 4km to go.

Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman huddled with Guillén, and Jonas Vingegaard was spotted going into the Movistar bus to speak with Enric Mas. Riders wanted a truce. And if they didn’t get it, Evenepoel was going to put his foot down. Organizers buckled and moved the GC point to 9km to go.

The Vuelta caught a break, or so it seemed. Rain eased up and organizers moved the GC point back to 9km to go, but the faucets from heaven opened again in the final hour of racing. And as everyone expected, the roads turned into like ice skating rinks.

Four weeks or more of grime, oil, dust — “greasy” as Dombroswki called it — and Roglič went down among many others.

Soon enough, Dylan van Baarle and Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma were at the front of the race, waving the riders down to ease off the pressure. Evenepoel, already steaming, joined in.

But late-stage slow-downs rarely work. It’s hard to stop the action when the race is “on,” and it’s a never-ending debate. Later, riders and sport managers from the top teams were asking if it was worth the risk to keep racing under such inclement conditions. Yet Team DSM-Firmenich, which won the TTT and was chasing back a breakaway to keep the red leader’s jersey, didn’t want to roll easy.

Frayed nerves seemed to heal Monday when riders woke up to sun. Even Evenepoel was joking at the start, saying, “We hope this sun is a good sign.”

Barely four hours later, disaster struck again.

Evenepoel is cycling’s Christian Ronaldo, and after his chest-pumping gooooooaaaaaallllll! of a victory, he pedaled directly into the eye of a Vuelta summit finish hurricane. It’s like having hundreds of fans on the pitch to celebrate the goal, but only this time, Remco is coming in hot. The result was as unpleasant as it was unnecessary.

Improving weather should take edge off nerves

Jonas Vingegaard survived the opening stages unscathed. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The wheel keeps turning in a grand.

The Vuelta carved its modern reputation by pushing the envelope, and taking the race to places that the Tour could never imagine. Monday’s finale high in Andorra was a perfect example of this new model that’s served the Spanish grand tour so well.

That’s why some call the Vuelta the most exciting race of the year. And this year’s stellar GC lineup is only raising expectations.

And this Vuelta is very much a product of the 21st century racing culture.

Race directors and course designers are under even more pressure to deliver excitement at every turn. Bikes are faster, teams are more professional, clothes are more aerodynamic, tires and wheels slice through the wind like a warm knife through butter.

Start-to-finish live broadcasts via streaming services just add fuel to the fire. Back in the day, riders would ease into a stage, i.e, soft-pedal for four hours. The bunch would only turn up the volume when “TV came on,” which was usually about in the final one or two hours of racing.

With live TV images, not to mention millions of fans with iPhones lining the course to capture every moment, the pressure is on to deliver. Teams want points, managers want results, riders need to perform; it’s a never-ending playback loop.

Is this Vuelta cursed?

No more than any bike race in the 21st century. This is what modern grand tour stage racing is. It’s wild, it’s unpredictable, and so long as it’s safe for the riders, it’s wildly entertaining.

The sport is trying to find its footing in a new century and secure its place for the next 100 years. Facing new challenges and an ever-changing media landscape, a new generation raised on 15-second Tik-Tok videos wants action now, or they’ll change the channel.

This Vuelta is just starting. Things will calm down soon enough.

And after a few hot, boring stages across the southern meseta, everyone will be pining for the next round of polémica.

Yet there’s never a dull moment. Tuesday’s fourth stage should be fairly routine, at least on paper, but forecasters are calling for wind gusts up to 60kph after the peloton rolls out of the Pyrénées. Stay tuned.