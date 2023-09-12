‘It’s infernal’: Why chasing Remco Evenepoel leaves his rivals in ruins

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel isn’t nicknamed “the aero bullet” for nothing.

From the world championship road race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège through Saturday’s 14th stage of this Vuelta a España, Evenepoel has ruined rivals from all corners of the peloton with his extra-aero long-range raids.

“He was going so fast that sitting on his wheel was like riding into a headwind,” Romain Bardet said Saturday.

The Frenchman had just endured some 90km of being put through the Remco-wringer before he was dropped, a cramped-out, crosseyed wreck.

“When he was on the descents he was so aero that I was having to pedal to stay with him. It was the same on the flats,” Bardet said. “It was crazy. Every time I came out of a corner, I had to sprint just to stay with him.”

Evenepoel’s secrets for speed

Evenepoel converts his TT position to the road bike like few other riders can. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Evenepoel once explained he uses a short-sleeve racesuit because his skin is more aerodynamic than the high-performance fabrics of his team apparel.

Is Evenepoel really gifted with the slipperiest skin in pro cycling?

Maybe.

But either way, Evenepoel is gifted with a body-shape built for speed.

His compact frame is its own aero gain. At 171cm and 61kg (5’7″ / 135lb), Evenepoel is more than 20cm shorter and 20kg lighter than his TT archrival Filippo Ganna, making his frontal profile a fraction of the Italian’s.

Also read:

But Soudal Quick-Step’s head coach Vasilis Anastopoulos told Velo it’s Evenepoel’s ability to bring the power to his uber-aero position that’s his athlete’s true secret for speed.

“If Remco isn’t the most aero guy in the peloton right now, he’s the guy with the lowest CDA [coefficient of aerodynamic drag – ed.],” Anastopoulos said Monday.

“But it’s not only because of size. He works a lot on his core and does specific exercises for his time trial, and that’s converted onto his road bike.”

Riding “long and low” over the handlebars typically comes at a cost of reduced force through the pedals.

Muscles and joints through the hips and core are put under unusual stresses, and many riders are left toeing the line between power output and aero effectiveness.

Not time trial world champion Remco.

“He’s really, really efficient on the bike, so his aero position and his power output can be combined,” Anastopoulos told Velo.

“I’ve never seen a rider that’s both as efficient and aero as Remco,” he continued. “That explains a lot of his performances, especially the long solo attacks – he spends a lot less energy than the guys chasing him.”

Going long at less cost

Bardet suffered on Evenepoel’s wheel for some 90km on stage 14 of the Vuelta.

Evenepoel’s wild long-rangers have become his calling card.

No other modern rider – not even Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar, or Jonas Vingegaard – boast a similar selection of solo raids.

Advancements through the cycling industry mean Evenepoel’s Specialized Tarmac is likely no faster than MvdP’s Canyon Aeroad or Pogačar’s Colnago VR4s.

But Evenepoel’s uber-aero output brings it own unique aero gain.

“Now that we’ve all got super fast bikes, he’s the only guy left in the peloton who’s so aero that when he’s ahead of me on a descent I’ve got no choice but to follow on his wheel,” Bardet said.

“It’s now that I understand how he can do these solo attacks 100 K from the finish. It’s amazing.”

Evenepoel is on a mission to amass more mountains points and scoop more stages through the Vuelta’s final week.

Expect to see more suffering from whoever’s trying to chase some air behind Belgium’s own “aero bullet”.

“I’ve trained with him, it’s infernal. He’s so strong,” Kenny Elissonde told the Cycling Podcast. “If we attack once like he does, we need five minutes of recovery. But he can keep going, going, going.”