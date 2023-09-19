Juan Ayuso leads Spanish Armada sunk by Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma’s podium sweep

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Spain’s Juan Ayuso was the “best of the rest” behind Sepp Kuss and the Jumbo-Visma podium sweep at the Vuelta a España.

The 21-year-old ran out of fuel in the final week, but did all he could to try to break the historical stranglehold the Dutch team held on the Spanish grand tour.

“I am left with a bittersweet taste,” Ayuso said, fourth overall and the best young rider. “On one side, I didn’t get the results I wanted, but on the other, I am happy because I felt good and I gained confidence for future grand tours.”

The UAE Team Emirates rising star, whom many tap for major grand tour success, was best among the Spanish contingent, finishing fourth at 3:44 back.

“The principal objective I couldn’t reach, but personally, I am continuing to improve,” said Ayuso, third last year. “I gave myself a lot of goals in this Vuelta, and I had my head in a good place, and I learned how to really suffer. I hope one day to win this race.”

No one could shake Jumbo-Visma, especially after Remco Evenepoel flamed out as a direct GC threat with a bad day at the Col du Tourmalet.

Behind Jumbo-Visma, the Spanish riders began to attack each other for bragging rights as the best placed rider from Spain, making it even easier for Kuss and Jumbo-Visma to control the race.

Last Spanish winner was Alberto Contador in 2014

Spanish teams did what they could to shake Jumbo-Visma. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Spain pushed three riders into the top-6, but on the wrong side of the podium.

Jumbo-Visma’s Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič completed the first Vuelta sweep from the same team in 60 years, and capped a season that saw the new peloton powerhouse win all three grand tours.

In the team’s wake, the once-dominant Spanish Armada was scrapping for leftovers.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), who saw disappointment in the Tour de France in July, clawed his way to fifth, just 19 seconds behind Ayuso.

Bahrain Victorious was the strongest team in the final week, and tried to put pressure on Jumbo-Visma, but couldn’t crack through. Wout Poels took a race-saving win for the team Saturday.

“Overall, I am happy with the race,” Landa said. “I had fun once again, and for that I am happy, because I lost a bit of my confidence in the Tour de France. Here I was enjoying the racing and I was once again a protagonist in the race.”

It was Landa’s strong day on the Angliru that helped Kuss defend red after Vingegaard and Roglič were both racing for the win at the expense of the American.

And in what’s a further confirmation that the Vuelta continues to gain importance among the peloton, riders from the host nation only won one stage as top stars scooped up win after win, with Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) taking a victory in stage 11 out of a breakaway.

The Vuelta was long dominated by Spanish riders and teams, but the last winner from Spain was Alberto Contador in 2014, and the last Spanish team to win the Vuelta was Movistar with Nairo Quintana in 2016.

Behind those two was Spain’s Enric Mas, who crashed out of the Tour de France on the first stage. Mas, who’s finished second three times at the Vuelta, arrived in Madrid sixth overall at 4:14 back.

“It’s far from what we came here for,” Mas said. “I don’t know if it was due to my crash at the Tour, or the fact that I couldn’t train the way I would have liked, but that’s not an excuse.

“Some days I felt good, and on others, very bad,” Mas said. “We enjoyed racing, and we went full-gas every day. We’ll be back next year.”