Jumbo-Visma boss: ‘Jonas Vingegaard was not attacking Sepp Kuss’

RIBADESELLA, Spain (Velo) — Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge defended its team strategy at the Vuelta a España and shot back at suggestions that Jonas Vingegaard attacked Sepp Kuss in Tuesday’s wild mountaintop finale.

Speaking to Velo and a handful of other media outside the team bus before the start of Wednesday’s decisive stage ending atop the Angliru, Plugge said the team’s strategy is to win this Vuelta.

With whom, Plugge insists it doesn’t matter, but he shot down suggestions that Vingegaard was trying to attack Kuss.

“I don’t think Jonas was attacking the leader’s jersey,” Plugge said. “You expect that there would be a chase behind him that would help Primož and Sepp.”

The triumvirate is leading the leaderboard at this Vuelta, and all three have the green light to race to win.

Vingegaard actually asked for permission over the race radio Tuesday before he fired his shot with 4km to go in the short but steep finish to Bejes.

The two-time Tour de France winner quickly gapped the entire GC field, and Plugge said Jumbo-Visma was expecting their rivals to counter.

Sport directors thought the GC rivals would be forced to chase, allowing Kuss and Roglič to have a free ride.

Instead, the GC rivals — consisting mainly of Spanish riders trying to elbow onto the final podium in Madrid — did not react.

“We are not in the cars in the competition. We don’t know what is happening there,” Plugge said. “Suddenly, they were stopped for a couple of moments, and Jonas was riding away further than everyone expected.

“And normally that would have made Sepp and Primoz in a stronger position yesterday with this attack.”

When no one did, Vingegaard kept riding, and eventually won the stage and took one minute out of Kuss.

Kuss carried the red leader’s jersey into Wednesday’s decisive stage, the same day when he celebrates his 29th birthday, but the Dane is now second at 29 seconds back.

The American also repeated that there is no rancor or ill feelings between himself, Vingegaard, or Roglič.

Plugge on GC hierarchy: ‘We are following our plan’

Kuss chats at the start of Wednesday’s stage, still dressed in the red leader’s jersey. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Social media has been on fire over fans wondering why the team simply isn’t backing Kuss 100 percent all the way to Madrid.

A popular rider and faithful helper, Kuss catapulted into the leader’s jersey in the first week.

Plugge said Jumbo-Visma is sticking to its plan to win this Vuelta.

“We want to win the Vuelta with one of our riders, and we will see how it turns out,” Plugge said.

When asked by Velo if Vingegaard attacked Kuss directly, Plugge said the Dane was acting within the team’s larger strategy.

“Everybody was surprised that the competition was not chasing Jonas right away,” Plugge said. “Things are happening are on the road. It’s not ‘Play Station,’ we try something, and we are relatively stronger than our opponents, and they played a waiting game, and that was a blessing for Jonas.”

Many expect the Angliru and Thursday’s equally brutal stage to put everyone in their place in this Vuelta.

What Jumbo-Visma is most worried about is that one of their riders stands on the top spot in Madrid on Sunday.

When asked if the riders agreed to the “all-for-one” tactic or if it’s imposed from staff, Plugge said the team is racing according to its ethos as racing as a unit, not a collection of individuals or paid mercenaries.

“It’s our way of working,” Plugge said. “We discussed everything with everybody. We want to want to have everyone behind the plan.

“It’s a plan of ‘us.’ It’s not my plan, it’s not the sport director’s plan, also with the riders,” he said. “It’s our plan. That’s how we work already now for a couple of years.”