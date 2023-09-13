Jumbo-Visma DS defends GC tactics: ‘We want one of our riders on the top step’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

RIBADESELLA, Spain (Velo) — Jumbo-Visma‘s race tactics continue to rattle across the Vuelta a España in the wake of Jonas Vingegaard‘s searing attack that put teammate Sepp Kuss and his leader’s jersey into danger.

The powerful Dutch team is dominating this Vuelta, and some are wondering why the team isn’t racing to protect Kuss.

Instead, Jumbo-Visma brass is allowing Vingegaard and three-time winner Primož Roglič free reign to race to win.

What’s going on?

Speaking to Sporza after Tuesday’s controversial finale, Jumbo-Visma sport director Grischa Niermann danced around the question of who is the outright team leader.

“We have made very clear agreements,” Niermann told Sporza. “Anyone can race, but the agreement is that we will not put one of our own teammates in a less good situation.”

Did that happen Tuesday?

Vingegaard attacked hard and fast at near the base of the 5km summit finale at Bejes, and quickly gapped the leading group of favorites, including red jersey Kuss.

The Colorado climber reverted to his familiar role as support rider, and did not counter in his wake. In fact, Roglič also surged clear to gap Kuss near the line.

Some are wondering why Jumbo-Visma — already with victories with Roglič at the Giro d’Italia, and Vingegaard at the Tour de France — is not riding as a unit to support longtime super-domestique Kuss for the overall victory.

Kuss saw his lead shrink Tuesday from 1:37 to Roglič to 29 seconds to Vingegaard.

Niermann said that the team is only interested in winning the overall title in Madrid.

That victory would give the team an historical marker of becoming the first pro squad in history to win all three grand tours in one season.

For a rider like Kuss, who so often puts the team interests above his own, is now seeing the team’s interests supersede his.

“It doesn’t matter to me, as long as there is a rider from our team on the top step,” Niermann told Sporza. “Jonas showed that he was the strongest today. It was a beautiful demonstration of power.”

Niermann: ‘The most important thing is we beat our competitors’

Kuss kept red, but for how long? (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Professional cycling can be a brutal sport sometimes, both on and off the bike.

Tuesday’s 16th stage at the Vuelta a España laid bare one of the most base of cycling’s truism: the strongest wins.

Jumbo-Visma brass appear to be willing to let the three leaders — Kuss, Vingegaard and Roglić — duke it out.

The Dane pounced Tuesday and reduced Kuss’s lead by one full minute, and bounced ahead of Roglič from third into second.

There was an added layer of a pre-race incident far from the Vuelta that added an extra wrinkle. Nathan van Hooydonck, Vingegaard’s best mate and frequent roommate, was involved in a serious car crash in Belgium on Tuesday morning.

News reached the team, and Vingegaard was bound and determined to win for his mate.

Vingegaard jumped, and didn’t look back, and later dedicated his victory to his friend and colleague, critics be damned.

Yet if Jumbo-Visma is truly racing to back the strongest, all three will have their chance to grab the stirrups on Wednesday’s stage.

The Vuelta’s 17th stage up the brutal steeps of the Angliru will likely reveal who deserves captain status. The unrelenting ramps are an “honest climb,” said Vingegaard.

“Kuss, Roglic and Vingegaard are three great champions. We dream of a 1-2-3 in Madrid,” Niermann said.

“The most important thing is that we beat the competitors. Ayuso and Mas showed [Tuesday] that they are at a very high level. Tomorrow there will be a tough ride with the Angliru, Thursday also, Saturday also.”

Kuss also has the green light to race Wednesday. He said the explosive “wall” finale Tuesday didn’t suit him. The beyond-steep ramps of the Angliru do.

On Wednesday, everyone will be racing to win, regardless of which jersey they’re wearing.

“It’s far from a fight between three teammates,” Niermann said. “We’re still a long way from that.”