Jumbo-Visma is fine with racing in the shadow of Remco Evenepoel for now

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

TARRAGONA, Spain (VN) — Punctures here, crashes there, and a bit time lost in the first mountain summit of the Vuelta a España; things haven’t gone perfect for Jumbo-Visma in the wild and rollicking opening stages.

At least Tuesday everyone made it to the line in one piece, well almost. That’s something.

“It could have been a lot worse than it was,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman. “Conditions were dangerous [in the team time trial] and we still got everyone through. The Vuelta is very long, so we want to get through this first block in good shape.”

Tuesday’s finale did have one bad spot. Wilco Kelderman crashed, lost more than three minutes, and tumbled out of the top-10, from ninth to 38th.

“This loss of time is a big disappointment,” said sport director Marc Reef. “But luckily he was able to continue. Primož and Jonas finished safely and without losing any time. The team kept them out of the wind all day. The focus is now on tomorrow.”

Never a dull moment at the Vuelta.

Also read:

Primož Roglič crashed in stage 2, Jonas Vingegaard punctured early in the team time trial, and Sepp Kuss was swamped when he tried to drop everyone on home roads in Andorra.

That’s in sharp contrast to the Tour de France, when things almost went perfect for Vingegaard as he stormed to his second straight yellow jersey.

The bunch roared in for a relatively routine bunch kick Tuesday, the first day things went to script since this Vuelta started, with the exception of the Kelderman crash. At the team’s “bigs” remained safe.

Vingegaard settles into fourth, Roglič climbed to eighth, and Kuss is up to 13th, all within 49 seconds of Evenepoel.

Kuss, racing his three grand tour of this year, surged clear on his “home roads” of Andorra where he’s based during the racing season.

Monday’s skirmish was all about testing legs and seeing where everyone stands going into the next major test Thursday at the Cat. 1 summit at Pico del Buitre at Javalambre.

“I wanted to test Primoz and Jonas’ rivals with my attack,” Kuss said of Monday’s finishing fireworks. “It gives us confidence that Jonas and Primoz were among the best at the finish. That’s good news for the coming stages.”

After three wild and almost bizarre stages, the peloton tapped along in Tuesday’s transition stage to Tarragona. It was just what the doctor ordered.

A muted start, at least by Jumbo-Visma standards

Vingegaard was second Monday and doesn’t mind not having the lead right now. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma’s been a bit muted so far in the marquee showdown with Remco Evenepoel, at least by Jumbo-Visma standards.

The defending champion put the first points on the board with a stage win Monday in Andorra, and snags the red leader’s jersey he won last year so emphatically as Belgium’s first grand tour winner in four decades.

“We lost a bit of time in the time trial stage, but that won’t matter at the end of three weeks,” Zeeman said. “Remco is looking good and he has a strong team. And there are others will be strong. There are riders who are coming into the race with fresher legs than some of our guys.”

All eyes were on Evenepoel to see if he could match Vingegaard in the mountains, and it was the Belgian who ended up turning the screws.

The first climbing stage doesn’t reveal the full story, unless someone is clearly struggling, such is the case of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), who said he felt “legless” in Andorra.

Vamosss!!! Epic moment for us here in Andorra, finishing off the first mountain battle after great teamwork.🔥👊🏻🚀 It will be special to be back in the red jersey tomorrow. 🔴🐺#TheWolfpack I hope the woman is okay following the accident after the finish.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IzjW3oYat3 — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) August 28, 2023

Having Evenepoel and Soudal Quick-Step in red this early is just fine for Vingegaard, who returns to the Vuelta for the first time since he won back-to-back yellow jerseys.

“It was a good test, compared to the Tour de France, I think I can still improve,” Vingegaard said at Tuesday’s start. “For us it’s maybe better that [Evenepoel] has the jersey. Now they have the pressure to carry it.

“I didn’t have my best day, but it’s all part of the game,” Vingegaard said. “You can’t have the best possible legs every day. That is one of the reasons why I can live with second place.”

Vingegaard doesn’t have a choice right now. Evenepoel is firmly in red and shows no intention of letting it go, at least until Thursday’s next climbing stage.