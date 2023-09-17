Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Lisbon to host ‘big start’ of 2024 Vuelta a España

The Spanish grand tour returns to Portugal, the site of its first foreign start nearly 30 years ago.

Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lisbon and other nearby cities in Portugal will host the official start of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Race officials confirmed that the Portuguese capital, along with Oeiras and Cascais, will host the opening stages of next year’s Vuelta.

The 79th edition of La Vuelta will start on August 17, 2024 and will finish in Madrid on September 8.

Also read:

The opening stage will start in Lisbon, the “city of seven hills,” and finish in Oeiras.

The peloton will start stage 2 from Cascais and head north to the city of Ourém.

Stage 3 will remain through Portuguese territory, will be contested between the towns of Lousã and Castello Branco.

The Vuelta returns to Lisboa for the first time since 1997, which marked the first time the Spanish grand tour started beyond Spain’s borders. That historic edition ended in Madrid with victory by Alex Zülle.

The Portuguese start from will mark the fifth start from a foreign territory in the 89-year history of the Vuelta. In addition to Lisbon, the race has started from Assen (2009), Nîmes (2017) and Utrecht (2022).

Lisbon
Lisbon will play host to the start of the 2024 Vuelta a España. (Photo: Sprint Cycling/Unipublic)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon