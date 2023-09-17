Lisbon to host ‘big start’ of 2024 Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lisbon and other nearby cities in Portugal will host the official start of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Race officials confirmed that the Portuguese capital, along with Oeiras and Cascais, will host the opening stages of next year’s Vuelta.

The 79th edition of La Vuelta will start on August 17, 2024 and will finish in Madrid on September 8.

The opening stage will start in Lisbon, the “city of seven hills,” and finish in Oeiras.

The peloton will start stage 2 from Cascais and head north to the city of Ourém.

Stage 3 will remain through Portuguese territory, will be contested between the towns of Lousã and Castello Branco.

The Vuelta returns to Lisboa for the first time since 1997, which marked the first time the Spanish grand tour started beyond Spain’s borders. That historic edition ended in Madrid with victory by Alex Zülle.

The Portuguese start from will mark the fifth start from a foreign territory in the 89-year history of the Vuelta. In addition to Lisbon, the race has started from Assen (2009), Nîmes (2017) and Utrecht (2022).