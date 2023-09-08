Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty back Sepp Kuss to win Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

QUÉBEC, Canada (Velo) – Matteo Jorgenson and Brandon McNulty may ride for rival teams to Sepp Kuss, but they are backing their compatriot to go out and win the Vuelta a España.

Kuss currently holds a 26-second lead over second-placed Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and a 1:09 advantage over last year’s champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) after sternly defending his red jersey in Tuesday’s time trial.

The 28-year-old still has some tests to go, but as each day passes, he edges ever closer to becoming the first American man in a decade to win a grand tour. Both Jorgenson, who will be teammates with him next year, and former teammate McNulty are cheering Kuss on from Canada, where they’re due to race this weekend.

“I have confidence. I sure hope so, I think it would be huge for cycling. I really do believe he can do it,” Jorgenson told Velo on Thursday. “I think he has a good a shot as any. When you’re in the leader’s jersey and there’s no more time trialing kilometers, the rest of the guys have to take time out of you. He has to really be on a bad day to lose it and I think he’s in a really good place.”

Kuss made it through his first major test in red earlier this week when he managed to limit his losses to Evenepoel, and others, in the time trial. There are no more TT kilometers but there are still some very tough mountain stages, including Friday’s ride to the Col du Tourmalet.

Jumbo-Visma has Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, who have both won grand tours this year, waiting in the wings if Kuss faulters but all eyes are on the American for now. This is his biggest chance yet of taking a GC win at a three-week race.

“For me, it makes me really happy. We’re trying to win also but Sepp is a really good guy, and I don’t know him super well, but we were on Rally together for one year. I’d be really happy if he could win also,” McNulty said. “It’s really cool, seeing him win that stage and then a couple of days later he took the red jersey, it was really nice to watch. It was exciting.

“I really hope so, but it’s going to be really tough. It will be a really good race, I think. I hope for my team, but I also hope he can pull it off. The real mountains start [Friday] so we’ll see.”

It has been some time since an American man was able to get his hands on a grand tour leader’s jersey. Chris Horner was the last one to do it in 2013, when he went on to win the Vuelta a España.

Kuss has spent most of his career working in the service of others and was instrumental in guiding both Roglič and VIngegaard to success at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France respectively. For Jorgenson, seeing Kuss get his opportunity is a major moment that he hopes can have a good impact on U.S. cycling.

“It’s special, it’s been a long time. For me, last time I remember it happening, there being someone in a leader’s jersey and them having a shot at the overall is when I was a kid and watching cycling and watching Lance Armstrong, Chris Horner, and [Andrew] Talansky and all those guys,” Jorgenson said.

“It’s just something special. There has been a lot of talk of the U.S. generation that we have right now and the big group of guys we have in the professional ranks. We’re showing now that we’re finally at a level all of us where we can compete for races and it’s a really special thing and I hope that it can trickle its way down and grow road cycling in the U.S.”