Meet Bernardo Ruiz: The Vuelta a España’s longest living champion

This weekend, in the Spanish town of Orihuela, a former Vuelta a España winner will be sitting in his living room glued to the television.

Barnardo Ruiz lives midway between Saturday’s finish at Xorret de Catí and the start of Sunday’s stage in Cartagena.

“I watch all the races live and the replays in the evening,” Ruiz recently told a visitor from the sports newspaper, AS.

You probably do not know much about him, but Ruiz won the Vuelta 75 years ago and today, at 98, he is the oldest living winner of a grand tour. His professional career lasted from the end of World War II to the late 1950s, in which time he raced in 22 grand tours, finishing 12 of them consecutively between 1955 and 1958.

He was the first Spaniard to finish on the Tour de France podium — he was third in 1952 — and the first to win stages of all three grand tours.

To become an accomplished international athlete was a rarity for Spaniards who grew up in a country riven by political turmoil, a civil war that saw 500,000 people die, and harsh economic austerity in an era known as the years of hunger.

The general poverty was made worse for the Ruiz family because their father was a member of the Spanish Communist Party — which was on the losing side of the civil war. And after the Nationalists’ leader General Franco set up a fascist government in 1939 — when Ruiz was 14 — communists were barred from working legally.

As a result, the family resorted to selling flour on the black market. Ruiz explained to Spain-based journalist Alasdair Fotheringham, writing for Rouleur in 2020, how they would “take it with a donkey and cart to sell it up in Valencia. But then the donkey was hit by a truck and killed so we needed another means of transport… to keep our business going.”

The solution was proposed by the 16-year-old Ruiz, who said he “had a passion for riding a bicycle from a very young age” but never had enough cash to buy one. Now, one of his older brothers who had a war pension lent him 500 pesetas to get a “blue Alcyon with three gears.” He was soon transporting the flour on 200-kilometer rides to Valencia.

Those rides probably gave Ruiz the great conditioning he showed when he rode his Alcyon in some local junior races. “Then I went to compete in Alicante and Valencia,” he recently told the Sport Vega Baja website, “where I won the Vuelta del Frente de Juventudes.”

That was the Franco youth group and when Ruiz was photographed with its local leaders at the prize presentation, and then wore “the regional champion’s jersey all year with the fascist flag on its back, our family’s loyalty stopped being questioned. My father could go back to his normal life.”

Stage 2 of the 2023 Vuelta Femenina left from Orihuela (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Turning professional

As for the cyclist in the family, Ruiz’s breakthrough came in 1944 when he entered the weeklong Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana. The field featured most of Spain’s best professionals, including Julián Berrendero, who won the Vuelta a España in 1941 and ‘42, the last time the national tour was promoted. Ruiz, at 19, placed fourth on the opening stage — a performance that was enough for him to be accepted to start the following spring’s Vuelta on its 1945 revival.

On the first time away from his home region, Ruiz was only 22nd of the 26 Vuelta finishers but he completed all 19 stages — some of which took more than 12 hours to ride. That relative success encouraged him to aim for the other major Spanish stage race, the Volta a Catalunya, which at the time was two weeks long and had a bigger — though still meager — prize list.

To help Ruiz get to the start in Barcelona, the Orihuela townsfolk took up a collection. They gave him just over 300 pesetas, which got him on the train with his bike and wooden suitcase and proved just enough for a first meal in Barcelona.

What’s remarkable is that Ruiz finished top 10 every day in that 1945 Catalunya stage race. His best day was second place on stage 8 to La Seu d’Urgell, close to the mountains of Andorra, when he broke clear with the seasoned Swiss pro Robert Zimmermann, the winner of the 1939 Tour de Suisse.

With the top GC riders finishing 16 minutes back, Ruiz took over the leader’s jersey — which he kept until the end. Recently describing his Catalunya victory to his local paper, Ruiz said that he was so excited by the money he won that he ran to his bed and breakfast, went to his room, and spread the bills on the bed, including some 100 peseta notes.

“I spent more than two hours looking at them,” Ruiz said, remembering that his eyes remained wide in wonder all that time.

Scenes from the 2023 Vuelta a Espana (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Back then, Ruiz explained to Sport Vega Baja, “there were no teams” and “you had to go out each day to win something…to get money to live.” As for the conditions, he said, “Before we went out to do a stage, we had to take food and water because there was no feeding. You had to stop to get water at fountains. Most of the roads were dirt and in poor condition. It was an adventure.

“They gave us 100 pesetas a day to pay expenses, such as boarding houses. We also had to take our own bike. We had two kits of jersey and shorts, which we had to wash at the end of each stage. We also took a pair of sneakers just in case we got wet in a race. I did not have another job while I was a cyclist. I dedicated myself body and soul to this sport.”

Going abroad

After his 1945 Catalunya victory, Ruiz won three races the following year, including the national road championship, then held as a 150-kilometer time trial in Madrid. He explained that “the time trial was my favorite discipline, because I had the power, and in the mass-start races my rivals marked me closely and it was more difficult to win.”

That was shown in the 1946 Vuelta when he placed top 10 in 13 of the 21 stages, but with no podiums; he finished 13th overall, more than two hours behind the top two, Dalmacio Langarica and Berrendero. Ruiz didn’t contest the 1947 Vuelta but chalked up five wins — and a dozen second places — in other Spanish races.

As preparation for the 1948 Vuelta, Ruiz traveled out of the country for the first time to finish 11th at Switzerland’s Tour de Romandie — one place ahead of Swiss icon Hugo Koblet. He then placed third at the weeklong GP Marca in northern Spain and, a week before the Vuelta start, he won the national road title for a second time.

Hugo Koblet at the 1948 Tour de Suisse (Photo: RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Summing up the Vuelta, which began with 10 days of searing 100-degree temperatures, Ruiz told Sport Vega Baja, “The man to beat was Langarica. I became the leader at the beginning [winning stages 1 and 4] then lost it to Langarica in my own Valencia region.

“He still had the lead in San Sebastián…and then I won the next stage to Bilbao and took back the leadership [after Langarica lost four minutes because of flat tires].”

Ruiz boasted to Fotheringham in his 2020 interview that he never punctured in any of his 22 grand tours. “When it came to tires,” he said, “I’d cure them like hams, hang them up in a shed for one or two winters, because the older they got the less they’d suffer on rocky roads.”

Ruiz won “his” Vuelta by more than nine minutes from Emilio Rodríguez, with Langarica in fourth, 22 minutes back. Asked about his prize money from that 1948 Vuelta, Ruiz said, “I remember it perfectly. It was 17,000 pesetas…that’s about 100 euros now. As the winner, I got 12,000 pesetas, 3,000 for best climber, and 2,000 for winning four stages. It seems like little money these days but in the Spain of then it was a lot.”

Tour de France debut

The Vuelta wasn’t held in 1949 so Langarica and Ruiz led the first-ever Spanish team at the Tour de France. They were among the last finishers in the opening four stages, but worse, said Ruiz, was the verbal abuse directed at them by spectators.

“France was full of exiles from Franco’s Spain, and they saw us racing in jerseys with Franco’s Spanish flag on our backs and started yelling [sons of bitches] at us.” Then, on stage 5, “Langarica smashed one of the gears on his bike and announced to our director he’d had to abandon. The others got off their bikes and sat in the team jeep behind me yelling, ‘Quit! Quit!’ until I abandoned too,” he said.

“Since we were in a dictatorship,” Ruiz added, “the authorities punished us by not allowing us to participate the next year.”

Bernardo Ruiz at the 1951 Tour de France (Photo: Universal/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

The Spanish riders returned to the Tour in 1951, and this time Ruiz was outstanding, winning two stages in solo breakaways, one of them over the Col du Galibier in the Alps, and finishing ninth overall. He did even better at the 1952 Tour.

“In a mythical stage to Sestriere [an Italian ski resort], which Coppi won, I finished second, which put me in fourth overall. Then, in a time trial the day before the finish in Paris, I cut the gap to overtake [former Tour winners Jean Robic and Gino Bartali] to take third on the final podium. That was a milestone in Spanish cycling and in our national sport, which by then had achieved almost nothing internationally.”

Ruiz went on to ride another 14 grand tours, winning a stage of the Giro in 1955, racing for the prestigious Faema team in his last three seasons, and placing third at the 1957 Vuelta.

He worked as a team director at Faema for a few years before opening a business in his hometown, selling bicycles and motorcycles until his retirement. Surprisingly, the Orihuela City Council didn’t award Ruiz the title of Favorite Son of the City until a couple of years ago.

For the presentation ceremony, the well-built Ruiz wore a smart brown check sports jacket over a thin gray sweater, a light blue shirt, and a crimson tie.

A pair of reading glasses was tucked into his breast pocket. When he watches the Vuelta this weekend, he’ll likely be in his signature straw hat, and the chain-smoking Ruiz will surely have a pack of cigarettes and a glass of wine at hand.

When he was asked at the recent presentation what he remembers from his long life, Ruiz replied, “In those moments of solitude that one has, I am always accompanied by memories. Sometimes, when I can’t sleep, I start to remember, and from memory, I watch the races that I won and the races where I participated, just as if I were doing them once again.”