Monster mountains, ambush opportunities, and a tense TTT: Six stages that could explode the Vuelta a España

Huge summit finishes? Check.

Lightning-fast time trials? Check.

An ambush-laden decider? Check.

This year’s Vuelta a España ticks all the boxes.

Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and a mob of GC talent face a devilishly difficult three weeks as they quest for the Vuelta’s red jersey.

But which are the six stages that could totally explode the race for the maillot rojo?

Let’s dive in.

Stage 1: Team time trial to set the tone

S1: Barcelona-Barcelona: 14.8km, 42m+

All riders fear the day when a grand tour kick-starts with a team time trial.

This lightning-fast, largely unpracticed discipline brings potential for chaos and catastrophe, and every chance that classification riders’ ambitions will end after just a few minutes of racing.

With finish times expected to be around 17-18 minutes and time gaps likely to be just dozens of seconds, the stage 1 blast through Barcelona won’t decide the race.

But it will set the tone for the week that follows.

Early gains bring privileged positions in the convoy and bragging rights in the bunch, but also the added burden of responsibility.

Expect the heavyweight eights of Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers, and UAE Emirates all to be in the frame for this opportunity to raid the first red jersey.

Stage 3: A rude early introduction to uphill finishes

S3: Súria-Arinsal: 158.5km, 3,450m+

Race director Javier Guillén didn’t wait around to introduce his first summit finish of the race.

The grinding climb to Arinsal arrives after little more than 300km of Vuelta racing and is no easy start to the race’s long list of uphill finishes.

The Andorran ascent ramps to 13 percent several times through its dragging 8km of tarmac and could catch out those still dusting cobwebs from their climbing legs.

This year is the first time the Arinsal has featured in the Vuelta, and many GC racers went to scout out its slopes ahead of what many have warned could be a hugely important day of racing.

With two-and-a-half weeks or racing to follow, this foray into Andorra won’t decide who wins the red jersey … but yes, we’re going to say it … “the race won’t be won here, but it could be lost here”.

Stage 10 time trial: Will Evenepoel and Vingegaard blow the bunch to bits?

S10: Valladolid-Valladolid: 25.8km, 85m+

Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel will be licking their chops at the prospect of this flat, fast individual time trial.

The Valladolid loop starts off tight and technical but a couple huge straightaways through the final means riders need both poise and power in a stage for the specialists.

If Vingegaard is as good next month in Spain as he was in July in France, he could earn more than 90 seconds in this stage. For context, he put 1:38 into Tadej Pogačar in the Tour’s Alpine TT on a course that was was a few clicks shorter, but a heck of a lot hillier.

Evenepoel also stands to gallop toward some big gains in what will be his first day in his time trial rainbow jersey.

Many of the GC contenders – for example Primož Roglič, João Almeida, and Juan Ayuso – are top time trialists. However, many more are not.

This 10th stage could cause more damage than the even the Tourmalet or Angliru summit finishes that follow.

Stage 13: Thin air of the Tourmalet could prove unlucky for some

S13: Formigal-Col du Tourmalet: 134.7km, 4,421m+

Three massive climbs in only 135km of racing? Yes please.

Ironically, stage 13 through the French Pyrénées is as “Vuelta” as you can get. Short, very sharp, and with only a token few kilometers of flat roads, its the type of parcours the Spanish tour made a speciality.

With by far the most elevation gain per kilometer and a finish on the highest peak of the race, this stage will whittle the serious red jersey contenders from the maillot rojo pretenders.

And if the town “Formigal” rings bells in your memory:

It’s where Chris Froome was ambushed by Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana in an explosive day of racing in 2016 that shaped the outcome of the entire three weeks. The layout of this 2023 Formigal stage looks altogether different, but could serve similar excitement.

Stage 17: Angliru summit set to snap legs

Ribeseya-Alto de l’Angliru: 124.4km, 3,175m+

The Alto de l’Angliru needs little introduction. It snaps legs, breaks hearts, and fires mechanics into a frenzy of fixing up dinner plate-size cassettes.

But just in case you forgot, here are the Angliru’s vital statistics – the awful Alto is 12.4km long at an average 9.8 percent grade. And that’s only half the story. The final 6km is a relentless wall of 20 percent slopes that sees even the world’s best grinding at their “granny gear”.

Interesting, despite the severity of the Angliru’s gradient, the time gaps it produces between the top riders aren’t always huge.

None of recent Angliru conquerors Hugh Carthy, Alberto Contador, or Kelly Ellisonde gained more than 26 seconds in this slow-motion bike race to the roof of the Asturias.

But the Angliru is no token bit of clickbait. History suggests any rider that’s over-geared or over-tired can lose as many as a dozen minutes on what is one of the most punishing climbs in pro cycling.

Stage 20: 10-climb horror show could redefine the race for red

Manzanares el Real-Guadarrama: 207.8 km, 4,445m+

Just look at that profile. It’s like something from “whacky races”.

10 categorised climbs over 208km of the sinuous, complicated tarmac of the Sierra de Guadarrama is a penultimate stage straight from the Vuelta playbook.

Similar stages through recent years have seen Fabio Aru break Tom Dumoulin’s heart, and Miguel Angel López climb off his bike in a tizzy. These almost impossibly difficult multi-climb routes leave deeply fatigued riders at their wit’s end in a day that demands the utmost concentration and the strongest legs.

None of stage 20’s climbs are very tough, but this trap-laden terror could totally redefine the red jersey nonetheless.

Expect to see turbo trainer warmups and very tense sport directors at the startline ahead of this final day of GC racing.