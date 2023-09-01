More bad luck for Ineos Grenadiers: Geraint Thomas down, Thymen Arensman to the hospital

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

OLIVA, Spain (Velo) — Ineos Grenadiers and its bad luck in grand tours continued Friday with two marquee riders involved in crashes.

GC captain Geraint Thomas crashed heavily on his knee in the first half of the race, while Thymen Arensman was involved in a much more serious crash in the closing kilometers of a hectic, fast run into the line for a sprint finale.

Arensman was transported to a local hospital, and he did not finish the stage. The details of his condition were not immediately confirmed.

“Sadly, [Arensman] went down in a crash on the run-in and is receiving treatment from both team and race medical staff,” a team note read. “Further updates to follow.”

The day’s events are another setback for Ineos Grenadiers, which came into the race with quiet optimism of having some decent results in the GC as well as in stages.

Two riders DNF after first week of racing

Thymen Arensman was among several riders who crashed late. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After a week of racing, Laurens De Plus and Arensman are both out.

De Plus crashed early in the opening team time trial Saturday, and later underwent surgery. Officials said Arensman was speaking as he was transported to a local hospital.

Thomas lost time in the key climbing stages so far, and 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is not at the level to race for a top-10 overall.

“[Thomas] he hit his knee really hard, initially it looked really bad, but he was able to get going,” said Ineos Grenadiers sport director Steve Cummings.

“He looked at the finish like he was moving much better. With 50km to go he was a bit nervous, but he’s come round.”

Cummings said roads remain slick despite recent rains, and there’s still a lot of dust, gravel, grit, and grime built up on the roads of southern Spain.

“It’s slippy down here,” he said. “Just bad luck. You do 1000 corners and one’s a bit slippier than every other, he just slipped out.”

“Let’s see how he is later. It’s hard when you hit the floor, although it’s good he was able to finish,” Cummings said.

“It’s just bike racing isn’t it, it’s a risky sport.”