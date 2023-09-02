‘My helmet probably saved my life’: Thymen Arensman counts his luck after harrowing Vuelta a España crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thymen Arensman is counting his teeth and his luck after a harrowing crash Friday on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España.

The Dutchman posted his first update since he was caught in a dramatic high-speed pile-up around 5km from the line in Oliva.

“I am unbelievably lucky, I think. Apart from a bit of pain everywhere, my head hurts and missing a tooth it looks like nothing broken, so far,” Arensman wrote Friday night.

“I can’t remember anything from what happened and woke up in the hospital, I must have been out for a few hours. I am not my most handsome self anymore with stitches and injuries to my face and missing a tooth, but I’ll take it. Probably my helmet saved my life.”

Arensman was seen laying face down and immobile after he was brought down by riders crashing in front of him Friday.

Medics stabilized the 23-year-old’s neck before they lifted him onto a stretcher and rushed him to a local hospital for scans on his spine and skull.

“I’m relatively OK,” Arensman wrote. “I’ll be cheering for my teammates now while trying to recover to full health. Adios.”

Arensman came into this Vuelta a España off the back of sixth-place finishes at both this year’s Giro d’Italia and last year’s Spanish tour, and formed part of a two-prong strategy for Ineos Grenadiers.

He and Geraint Thomas were outside bets in the Vuelta’s stacked GC field, but they both struggled from the start against a pack of more explosive racers.

The Brit superteam may now be rethinking its ambitions after what has been a disaster opening week of racing.

Both Arensman and climber domestique Laurens de Plus are out, and Thomas is almost three minutes adrift of GC reference-points Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič.