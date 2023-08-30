Nairo Quintana spotted at the Vuelta a España, this time as a fan and holding out hope for a 2024 contract

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A year on from when he dramatically pulled out of the Vuelta a España on the eve of its start after testing for tramadol, Nairo Quintana was back at the race hopeful he might race again soon.

The Colombian returned two controls for the painkiller tramadol during last year’s Tour de France. The painkiller is not yet on the banned list of prohibited products, but it is banned during competition by the UCI.

The former Vuelta winner pulled out of the 2022 edition to try and fight his case, but the ruling was held up and he was dropped from Arkéa-Samsic despite the team announcing a day before that he had signed a three-year extension with the team.

While he is not banned from racing, the 33-year-old was unable to find a team interested in signing him for 2023.

Despite being without a contract for this season, Quintana still has a base in Andorra, and he took the opportunity to drop in on the race when it visited the principality early this week.

“Today La Vuelta literally leaves the door of my home, and I couldn’t miss to greet my friends,” Quintana said Tuesday, according to Spanish website Relevo. “And I should have come earlier, so I could greet everyone.

“Not wearing the number is strange, but I’m happy to be in the environment and see my colleagues. I’ve been training very well all year, looking for a good opportunity to return to competition.”

Among others, Quintana was seen talking with his former Movistar team boss Eusebio Unzué, and UAE Team Emirates team manager Matxin Fernández.

Whether either of those teams is interested in having him on the books remains to be seen. Quintana has not yet been confirmed with a team for the 2024 season but he’s still hopeful of getting a deal for next year.

“We continue fighting for what we believe in and that is why we are here. I am pushing forward. I am doing everything possible, within my capabilities, within my desire and I hope to return. Reality will tell me.”

When asked if discussions with teams had been productive, Quintana said: “We hope they will be for next year.”

Tramadol will become a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency from January 1, 2024. However, it has been banned by the UCI since 2019 under the governing body’s medical rules, over health and safety concerns.

A positive test for the painkiller brings with it the possibility of being disqualified from the event the positive happened in. Quintana had his sixth-place finish at the Tour de France scrapped from the record books by the UCI.

Quintana has always denied any culpability, but his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was thrown out and the UCI ruling stood.

After Arkéa-Samsic dropped him, other teams in the peloton were quick to quell rumors that he might be headed to them.

The Colombian refused a potential move to the Medellín team in the hope he could find a professional contract.