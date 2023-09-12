Neilson Powless on Sepp Kuss on Vuelta a España: ‘It’s awesome to see the good guys winning’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MONTRÉAL, Canada (Velo) — A Sepp Kuss win at the Vuelta a España has been on the cards for some time, according to his compatriot and former teammate Neilson Powless.

Powless, who is racing in Canada this week, has been watching with joy as Kuss rides in the red jersey and edges ever-nearer to taking his first grand tour win.

With the second week completed, Kuss leads a trio of Jumbo-Visma riders in the overall standings at 1:37 ahead of his teammate Primož Roglič.

There are still some tricky stages to come, including a tough test on the Alto de Angliru, but the American has a 2:37 advantage on his nearest rival from another team.

“I think he can hold onto it, for sure,” Powless told Velo. “I think it’s awesome. Sepp Kuss is such an awesome dude. I feel like a lot of people could see this coming for a while, especially in the Vuelta.

“It’s a perfect race for him and he’s just one of those guys that’s always good, always good in the mountains so a race like the Vuelta later in the year with not too many time trials and on a super strong team,” he said. “It’s awesome to see the good guys winning.”

For Kuss, the Vuelta is his third grand tour of the season. He’s already ridden the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France and helped his teammates Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, respectively, to win both of them.

Kuss came into the Vuelta with the aim of supporting the two leaders to give Jumbo-Visma a perfect year in the grand tours.

He quickly found himself in the spotlight after he was allowed to get up the road in a big breakaway during the first week and catapulted himself up the standings.

“He’s a diesel. He just chugs along all year and has a good balance. He knows how to rest his body between races and I think just because of the fact that he just enjoys riding his bike, that matters so much,” Powless said.

“It’s not like he has to go through this whole mental battle to train his body for a grand tour, I think it just comes naturally,” he said. “Obviously, it’s hard but he just genuinely enjoys riding his bike. Because he likes it, that’s why he’s so successful.”

Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless at the Tour of Utah (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kuss and Powless are no longer on the same team, but the duo got their big break with Jumbo-Visma at the same time and know each other well.

The pair turned pro with the Dutch squad in 2018, but Powless left after two seasons to join EF Pro Cycling in 2020.

“He’s really happy go lucky, he’s really relaxed all the time. He’s never stressed about anything. He just loves life, and loves riding his bike and it shows in races,” Powless said.

While U.S. cycling is going through a purple patch in terms of riders’ performances at the highest level, across both the men’s and women’s side, the sport as a whole is struggling.

There are just three UCI-ranked races with the Tour of the Gila, the Joe Martin Stage Race, and the Maryland Cycling Classic, and there is no longer a WorldTour event in the country.

“I hope it means there is going to be more road racing back in America,” Powless said of the impact a potential Kuss victory could have. “You’ll definitely see a resurgence of U.S. talent with the amount of kids that get inspired by things like that. I think the fact that now, especially with Sepp, we have guys that are performing well across all kinds of races, it’s equally as important to have a U.S. rider you can see in every type of race.

“Sepp’s race is having a bigger impact than any other race the Americans have been in the rest of this year, at least in my eyes. Maybe the Tour de France had more eyeballs on it but in terms of the performance and the amount of inspiration that people who know a little bit more about the sport could gain from what Sepp is doing is massive.”